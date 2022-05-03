 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
County supervisor indicted with 82 felony offenses

A Buchanan County Special Grand Jury indicted two individuals, including a member of the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors, Monday with a number of criminal offenses, including election fraud.

The Special Grand Jury indicted Trey Adkins and Sherry Lynn Bailey for several election-related offenses. Adkins was also indicted for embezzlement of public funds while being in a position of public office.

Adkins was indicted for 82 felony offenses. The indictments include 34 counts of false statement – election fraud, 11 counts of absentee voting procedure violation, eight counts of public embezzlement, 11 counts of forgery of public record, 15 counts of uttering public record and three counts of conspiracy to make false statement – election fraud.

Bailey was indicted with 12 felony counts: four counts of false statement – election fraud, four counts of conspiracy to make a false statement and four counts of forgery of public record.

Zack Stoots, commonwealth’s attorney for Russell County, was appointed special prosecutor in the investigation.

The Virginia State Police has been investigating this matter for more two years after receiving permission from the attorney general of Virginia to investigate Adkins, who is the Knox District supervisor for Buchanan County.

