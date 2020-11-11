County schools announce activities director for Sullivan East, West Ridge

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Activities directors have been hired for Sullivan East High School and the new West Ridge High School, according to Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox.

Kim Carrier will be Sullivan East High’s activities director, according to a statement. She graduated from East in 1991, currently works there as a school counselor and assistant girls’ basketball coach and has been the school’s athletics director since July.

Anthony Richardson will be activities director for West Ridge High, which is slated to open in fall 2021. In addition to teaching for 20 years at Sullivan South High, Richardson worked there as an assistant baseball coach, assistant basketball coach and head coach in golf and baseball, according to the statement. He has also been the school’s athletic director since 2008.