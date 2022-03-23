County plans to maintain tax rate at 60 cents

Although the Washington County, Virginia budget is projected to increase by $18 million for the coming fiscal year, the county supervisors agreed to maintain the county’s 60-cent tax rate.

Washington County, Virginia’s budget has risen to more than $161 million for the next fiscal year.

“The budget is balanced,” County Administrator Jason Berry said at Tuesday’s meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors at the County Administration Building in Abingdon, Virginia.

The proposed budget increase of $18 million includes $16 million in state and federal money, Berry said. The bulk of the increase is the result of the influx of federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds.

Each spring, the Board of Supervisors reviews what will be the next fiscal year’s budget. At present, the county’s real estate tax is 60 cents per $100 of assessed value. Berry did not recommend increasing the rate. The Board of Supervisors agreed to stick with the 60 cents per $100 valuation rate for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Washington County Treasurer Fred Parker and Commissioner of Revenue Mark Matney both said they foresaw new growth in real estate values across the county - including many developments at The Virginian on the outskirts of Bristol, Virginia.

“We think there will be some growth in real property taxes,” Parker said.

Trying to determine the budget figures has been a challenge since it remains unknown if Virginia’s grocery tax will be repealed, Parker explained. The county’s revenue projections have been lowered by $2 million in the coming budget to plan for the repeal of the grocery tax.

“We will lose. And we will lose significantly,” Parker said.

Yet doing away with that portion of the sales tax could lure more Tennessee shoppers to Virginia grocery stores, Parker predicted.

Supervisor Dwayne Ball thanked Parker for using a “conservative” approach to factoring in the loss of the grocery tax.

The fate of the grocery tax won’t be known until the budget is approved, Parker said.

Additionally, he predicted Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will do “whatever he has to do” to repeal the grocery tax, since that was part of his campaign promise.

