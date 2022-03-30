County Mayor candidates take opposing positions on Sullivan County's debt

Big counties deal in big money, and Sullivan County is no exception.

The county is home to more than 158,000 people. It also has more than $236 million in debt to pay – that’s according to the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, based on numbers from the past fiscal year.

Since then, the debt has increased by about $4 million after the county issued bonds for a rail spur at the Bristol Industrial Park, according to Mayor Richard Venable, who isn’t sounding any alarms over the debt.

“The outstanding debt for Sullivan County is not out of reason at all,” according to Venable.

The amount of Sullivan County’s debt has become a campaign issue in the race for county mayor after District 7 County Commissioner Angie Stanley, who is challenging Venable for the county mayor position, said in a forum this month that the amount of debt is, “a huge concern.”

Stanley did not respond to requests for comment prior to the deadline for this article.

According to the county’s annual finance report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, more than $220 million of the county's principal debt is in bonded debt. Add in potential interests and fees, and the total debt climbs to more than $340 million without refinancing or early payments.

Leslie Bonner, Sullivan County’s chief assistant finance director, feels confident the debt isn’t out of hand.

“We didn't issue debt for operational costs,” Bonner said. “It was issued in order to build new buildings that are going to serve the county well, and the county can handle the repayment of that.”

The main debt the county has taken on in recent years, according to Bonner, has been a $140 million bond issue for schools, an $80 million bond issue for the new jail and a $3 million bond issue for emergency services buildings.

“The debt is an issue only if you view it on the surface,” Venable said. “The jail and the schools comprised $220 million of that debt. Those two projects are generational issues.”

Bonner said the money has gone towards four new EMS buildings, a “state-of-the-art” high school and a middle school, in addition to a new middle school in Bristol, an expansion project at Dobyns-Bennett High School and a renovation at the old Sullivan North High School.

District 2 County Commissioner David Akard briefly mentioned the debt at a Bristol Tennessee Republicans meeting Monday, saying that bonded debt isn’t “always a really bad thing.”

“When you look at bonded debt, and what it goes to, it's not just a county debt,” Akard said. “It does include the cities of Bristol and Kingsport. Certain debts they do help pay for, like the rail spur that we have coming to the industrial park.”

Stanley would likely pull in the reins on spending, if elected, according to her campaign website.

“[Stanley is] running for Sullivan County Mayor because we need to put a stop to the dysfunction of our county government,” Stanley’s website states. “Angie will bring much-needed common sense to the mayor's office by improving transparency, opposing massive government spending while reducing the $300 million debt.”

Venable and Stanley go head-to-head in the Republican Primary on May 3. The winner will face independents Val Edwards George and Bobby Weaver in the August general election to determine who will serve as county mayor for the next four years.

Early voting for the May primaries begins April 13.

