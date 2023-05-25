Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved an economic incentive agreement for a new health care clinic.

The agreement, with Holston Medical Group P.C., calls for the development of a new urgent care facility within the limits of the town of Abingdon, according to a written statement.

The agreement states that HMG agrees to a capital investment of $6 million to open the urgent care facility to meet the community’s needs. Washington County will provide an incentive of $407,500, which will be paid over three fiscal years.

“Holston Medical Group is proud to partner with the town of Abingdon and Washington County to continue our efforts to deliver quality care that exceeds expectations and builds lasting relationships,” said Dr. Scott Fowler, president & CEO of Holston Medical Group.

“We have served the Abingdon community for more than 25 years and we look forward to expanding our services within the community and fulfilling our commitment to being the region’s health partner for life,” Fowler said.

HMG’s new 20,000-square-foot facility which is planned to open in 2024 will house physician practices, diagnostic capabilities, and urgent care services.

The HMG facility will be on the Medical Campus off Russell Road near HMG’s existing primary and specialty care office on Campus Drive. The current facility provides primary care, dermatology, gastroenterology, and obstetrics & gynecology.

“We are so happy to partner with Holston Medical Group on this venture. It is a core function of local government to provide public safety and welfare to the citizens of our county,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Saul Hernandez. “The new urgent care facility will provide additional resources for those who live both in and around our county.”