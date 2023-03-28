ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County’s Board of Supervisors honored late Del. Joe P. Johnson during its Tuesday meeting.

The board passed a resolution to recognize Johnson, who practiced law in Southwest Virginia for 60 years and served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 1966 to 1970 and then again from 1990 to 2014.

Johnson died last August at the age of 90.

“He had a special way of greeting you with a warm handshake and smile,” said Board Chairman Saul Hernandez.

The supervisors passed a resolution to rename the general district courtroom in the Washington County Courthouse in honor of Johnson “as a way for him to be honored and remembered long after we’re gone,” Hernandez said.

Supervisor Randy Pennington described the late Johnson as “a great gentleman” who loved Washington County.

Vice Chairman Mike Rush sounded choked up as he called Johnson “a great man.”

Circuit Judge Sage Johnson, a son of the late Johnson, called the honor a surprise. “I can’t thank you all enough,” Johnson said. “You’re very kind.”

Also on Tuesday, representatives of the Virginia Department of Transportation reported on recent pothole-patching projects — and battling busy beavers.

Resident engineer Pam Heath, who works at VDOT's Abingdon office, reported a “very well-built” beaver dam was recently removed by work crews from a culvert on Benhams Road, where flooding had occurred, Heath said.

In turn, a cross-pipe on Clear Creek Road was recently replaced in the Wallace community, Heath said.

In other business on Tuesday, Roger Garrett, president of the Washington County Fairgrounds Association, requested a grant of $10,000 for the county’s help to promote the second annual “Fiddlin' at the Fairgrounds” in Abingdon.

The fiddler’s convention is slated to take place during the second weekend of June with artist and radio announcer Tim White of Blountville, Tenn., serving as emcee.

The county gave $5,000 to the convention last year.

On Tuesday, Supervisor Phil McCall made a motion to grant $5,000 to the fairgrounds to help with this year’s event. The motion passed unanimously.