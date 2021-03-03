 Skip to main content
County health department giving out second vaccine doses today
Only second doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be given at the Bristol Dragway today, and the clinic there will be closed Thursday, according to the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.

Appointments aren’t required for the doses, which will be given there between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

On Friday and Saturday, second doses of the vaccine will be given at the dragway to teachers and school staff who received their first doses there on Feb. 12 and 13, the Health Department said. No first doses will be given.

The department said it will also give second doses today from 9 a.m. to noon at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium but emphasized that those doses are only for people who received their first round of the vaccine there and are due back today.

The department said the Kingsport Civic Auditorium will be closed Friday and Saturday.

“If someone is due for a second dose on March 4, they should return on March 8, and if due on March 5, they should return on March 9” between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., the department said.

“First dose appointments at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium are currently full, more appointments will be opened up when additional vaccine is received,” the statement said.

The department also clarified that second doses of the vaccine are reserved for those who received their first round from the department.

“It is not necessary to arrive extremely early for second doses,” the department said. “Please do not return to receive your second dose earlier than the date on your card, it is not recommended to receive the vaccine early.”

Concerned about COVID-19?

