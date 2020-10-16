County Commission to review employee handbook

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Commission agreed to review the handbook for county employees in a resolution at its regular meeting Thursday evening.

The resolution, which established a committee to handle the process, stated that the handbook had not been reviewed in about 14 years. County Commissioner Alicia Starnes said she simply wanted to make sure the handbook was up to date.

“Social media is not mentioned at all in here, and that’s a big thing now,” said Starnes, who represents Kingsport and was the resolution’s primary sponsor. “I know in some areas people are losing their jobs for things that they put on social media.”

“More than one set of eyes is always better, I think,” she added. “And I know we can’t tell elected officials what to do, but I think if we had an employee handbook that at least all our employees could go back to ... it would be better for them, I think.”

The resolution passed easily, with 20 commissioners supporting it. Commissioner Michael Cole, who represents Blountville, and Commissioners Darlene Calton and Larry Crawford, who represent Kingsport, voted against it. One county commissioner was absent.

The commission also passed a resolution asking the state to suspend Tennessee’s standardized tests and their potential consequences for students, teachers and schools this year, a week after the Sullivan County Board of Education did so. Bristol, Tennessee’s City Council and Board of Education passed similar resolutions several weeks earlier.

