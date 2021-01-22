County Commission approves existing West Ridge access road improvements

Broughton said that the highway department has actually already begun making those improvements but stopped after Jim Belgeri, a former county highway commissioner, emailed Broughton questioning whether they should be done — a move that Kerney hinted at when he said the work had stopped due to “political pressure.”

Belgeri is now a member of Jericho Partners LLC, the group of private business partners that the Sullivan County Board of Education has sought to partner with to build the new access road.

“I forwarded that [email from Belgeri] to [current Highway Commissioner Scott] Murray, and Scott thought it was best to cease work until we got it cleared through our attorney,” Broughton said.

According to Broughton, County Attorney Dan Street said it was legal for the highway department to do the Lynn Road improvements. Once that was confirmed, all 22 county commissioners who attended the meeting approved the resolution to let the department continue them; commissioners Judy Blalock of Kingsport and Dwight King of Piney Flats were absent.

The commission later discussed two resolutions, both on first reading, about the access road the Board of Education has proposed building in partnership with Jericho Partners.