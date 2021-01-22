County Commission approves existing West Ridge access road improvements

On Thursday, before discussing resolutions dealing with the Sullivan County Board of Education’s request to build a new access road to West Ridge High School, the Sullivan County Commission easily passed a measure allowing the highway department to improve an existing road to the Blountville school.
The resolution will allow the highway department to try to widen a section of Lynn Road approaching the new school, making it at least 24 feet across “for better access to and exit from the new West Ridge High School,” according to the text.
But Kingsport Commissioner Todd Broughton, who sponsored the measure, said that Lynn Road “obviously needs improvements regardless of what happens” with the new access road proposed by the school board.
Eric Kerney, the highway department’s operations manager, echoed Broughton, saying his department intends to “try to widen Lynn Road, whether the other [West Ridge access road] project on the agenda tonight comes to a vote or not.”
“The [questions] that we will have to address down the road are, if the other project does go through, is there any use of continuing what I’m going to call phase two, being from Henry Harr Road down to the future access road?” Kerney said.
Kerney said the department intends to start improvements at the top of the hill — where Lynn Road intersects with Browder Road — and try to widen the road to 24 feet across all the way down to Kingsport’s city limits “with adequate shoulders.”
Broughton said that the highway department has actually already begun making those improvements but stopped after Jim Belgeri, a former county highway commissioner, emailed Broughton questioning whether they should be done — a move that Kerney hinted at when he said the work had stopped due to “political pressure.”
Belgeri is now a member of Jericho Partners LLC, the group of private business partners that the Sullivan County Board of Education has sought to partner with to build the new access road.
“I forwarded that [email from Belgeri] to [current Highway Commissioner Scott] Murray, and Scott thought it was best to cease work until we got it cleared through our attorney,” Broughton said.
According to Broughton, County Attorney Dan Street said it was legal for the highway department to do the Lynn Road improvements. Once that was confirmed, all 22 county commissioners who attended the meeting approved the resolution to let the department continue them; commissioners Judy Blalock of Kingsport and Dwight King of Piney Flats were absent.
The commission later discussed two resolutions, both on first reading, about the access road the Board of Education has proposed building in partnership with Jericho Partners.
One resolution states that the BOE has decided it needs the new road for safety reasons and that school boards are allowed “to approve the pledging of state sales tax ... for the payment of principal and interest on bonds.” It then says — in more vague terms — that the commission approves “supporting” the BOE “in their endeavor to build” the access road.
The other resolution recommends that the County Commission meet with Kingsport’s city government to discuss what to do about the BOE’s proposed road because, the resolution says, Kingsport actually owns 85% of the land the new access road project would run through.
“There’s about 3,000 feet of road they’re talking about building, and over 2,000 of that is in Kingsport city limits,” said Broughton, who said he put the resolution out that evening. “Right now, Kingsport really doesn’t have any input in it.”
