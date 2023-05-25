Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County Commissioner of Revenue Mark Matney is getting a raise.

But not all on the Washington County Board of Supervisors voted for it during Tuesday’s meeting.

Matney, who is running for re-election as an independent candidate in November’s election, had requested a raise in recognition of achieving accreditation as a master commissioner of revenue.

On Tuesday, the board voted 5-2 to award Matney with a 9.3 percent raise.

Supervisor Charlie Hargis made a motion to grant Matney the raise, seconded by Supervisor Wayne Stevens. In turn, supervisors Dwayne Ball and Phil McCall both voted against the motion.

Matney had asked for the raise to be retroactive to Jan. 1, but that request was not favored by the county’s personnel committee, which instead suggested Matney’s raise should begin on June 1.

Still, for the first month, totaling $917, the Board of Supervisors voted for Matney to pull that money from his office’s existing budget in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

“There’s going to be carryovers in his overall budget,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Saul Hernandez.

As an elected constitutional officer, Matney’s pay is largely derived from the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Compensation Board. For this raise, however, the “comp board” ran out of money to compensate Matney with the raise effective July 1 — at the beginning of the next fiscal year, said Kathy Johnson, the county’s director of human resources.

“They go up to him and they ran out of money,” Johnson said. “He just wanted to be treated as fairly as anyone else.”

Ultimately, the Board of Supervisors voted to give Matney $11,004 from the next fiscal year’s contingency fund to cover the raise in 2023-2024.