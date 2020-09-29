Country music photography exhibit opens today at BCM Museum

BRISTOL, Va. — All that’s missing from the new honky-tonk exhibit at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum is chicken wire and the aroma of spilled beer and cigarette smoke.
The core of “Honky Tonk: Portraits of Country Music 1972-1981,” is 27 remarkable, candid black and white portraits of music royalty — Emmylou Harris, Waylon Jennings, Dolly Parton, Jerry Lee Lewis and Tex Ritter — their fans and iconic locations like Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge in Nashville, all taken by photographer Henry Horenstein.
But the host gallery has augmented those timeless images with significant memorabilia on loan from Hard Rock International and the East Tennessee Historical Society, plus a functioning 1970 Seeburg jukebox chock-full of songs from the era.
The exhibit opens today and runs through March 28, 2021.
“We booked this in 2015 or 2016,” museum Head Curator Rene Rodgers said Monday. “A lot of the artists featured in the exhibit were part of that classic country music history and have been influenced or have some tie to 1927 [the Bristol Sessions recordings].”
Musicians with a regional connection include Ralph Stanley — shown seated in front of the fireplace at his home in Clintwood, with banjo in hand and two hunting rifles prominently displayed beneath a deer head — Mother Maybelle Carter, Dolly Parton with Porter Waggoner, Lester Flatt and Doc Watson.
“Horenstein was a very well-known photographer who worked for Rounder Records for years doing publicity shots and album covers. He is a very accomplished photographer, so having his work here is a big thrill,” Rodgers said.
Horenstein, who lives in Boston, has been a photographer, filmmaker, teacher and author since the 1970s and has published more than 30 books.
What sets this presentation apart are the supplemental pieces.
“We had big plans for this and hoped to get some pieces from the Country Music Hall of Fame or the Grand Ole Opry, but the pandemic made that trickier,” Rodgers said. “So we were very fortunate to work with Hard Rock on their memorabilia, the East Tennessee Historical Society in Knoxville and local collectors like Bailey George, who does ‘Honky Tonk Hit Parade’ on the radio, and Dallas Wayne to share things with us,” she said.
Hard Rock recently displayed more than a dozen pieces of music memorabilia during the unveiling of a detailed model of the Hard Rock Bristol Casino and Hotel proposed for the Bristol Mall. Exhibit visitors can expect to see a custom leather-covered Fender Telecaster guitar once owned and played by Waylon Jennings, a Gibson guitar played by Hank Williams and a red, white and blue Buck Owens American guitar previously owned and played by the Bakersfield, California, native — but an instrument ironically manufactured in Korea, according to the label inside.
The exhibit also includes a green stage dress worn by Dolly Parton and a fringe vest worn by Loretta Lynn. Tennessee native Roy Acuff is well represented by an original campaign poster made by Hatch Show Prints from Acuff’s failed run for governor in 1948, a fiddle and a postcard set that was sent to fans who paid 25 cents plus a penny postage.
“What’s exciting for us is a working jukebox loaded with honky-tonk tunes so people can feel like they’re in a honky-tonk,” Rodgers said.
The well-preserved jukebox stands along one wall, and a mere quarter can bring to life the sounds of Conway Twitty, Loretta Lynn, Ray Price, Merle Haggard, Sammi Smith, Lefty Frizzell, Jack Green, Faron Young and so many others.
Other programming related to the honky-tonk special exhibit is currently being developed.
Viewing the exhibit is included in the regular museum admission of $13 for adults or $11 for students, senior adults, military personnel and children ages 6-17.
