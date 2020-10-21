Counselor: Coping with tragedy can be lengthy process

Miller said it’s important to be sensitive to others and realize people cope and grieve differently.

“It’s important for adults to model what is proper coping,” she said. “It’s important for adults to be open about the events, definitely not making judgments about the events because no one knows — except for those people involved. It’s important for students to be able to deal with tragedy in their own way and recognizing some will move through it more quickly than others and then giving them that space.”

Miller said actions such as decorating the high school senior’s parking space at school or participating in a candlelight vigil can prove therapeutic.

“It’s something we can’t really make sense of. It’s shocking, it’s senseless, it’s horrifying. It’s trying to deal with all those different emotions,” she said. “Teachers need to let kids know, sometimes it’s OK to not be OK, and this is one of those times — that we don’t have the answers, but we’re going to figure out how to navigate this together.”

Events such as this can impact sleep and eating patterns, so individuals need to take care of themselves.