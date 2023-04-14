Leaders from both Bristols are expected to vote Monday to finalize an agreement resolving a complaint filed by Bristol Tennessee last May against Bristol Virginia’s landfill.

Both cities jointly announced the agreement Friday, exactly one month after officials and counsel for both cities participated in a day-long court-ordered mediation session with Magistrate Judge Pamela Meade Sargent. A status conference originally scheduled for this week was cancelled.

"Over the course of the day, representatives of both parties were able to reach an agreement on terms to be included in a final order, pending the approval of the respective governing bodies," according to a Bristol Tennessee memo accompanying the resolution.

"The parties agree to this consent order to resolve the disputes that have arisen between them and to avoid the burden, expense and risk of continued litigation," according to a Bristol Virginia memo.

Each council has scheduled a called meeting at 5 p.m., Monday to vote to accept the agreement being the lone item on each agenda.

Bristol Tennessee’s City Council has also slated a called meeting Monday but the initial notice nor agenda listed the time of the meeting.

“The consent order settles the federal court case filed by Bristol, Tenn., last year and represents the resolution of all claims and allegations that either party may have against the other relating to Bristol, Virginia’s operation and maintenance of the quarry landfill as of the date of entry of the consent order,” according to a joint statement issued by both cities.

“Both Bristols are pleased to bring an end to the lawsuit by finding common ground to move the entire Bristol community forward and believe that this is an important step towards rebuilding trust and cooperation among their combined community,” according to the statement.

As part of the agreement, Bristol, Virginia will make a $300,000 one-time payment to Bristol, Tennessee, to help pay its attorneys fees.

The consent order also provides that no additional trash or other waste will be received, placed, or disposed of in the quarry landfill. The city stopped accepting waste last September, one of 10 recommendations by an expert panel.

Additionally, Bristol Virginia is required to obtain Virginia Department of Environmental Quality approval to permanently close the quarry landfill once all remediation efforts are complete under the consent decree entered into between Bristol Virginia and DEQ in Richmond Circuit Court.

The Virginia consent decree includes the language requiring the city to follow all of the recommendations of the DEQ expert panel to address a wide range of environmental and emission issues with the quarry landfill.

Bristol Virginia has agreed to conduct continuous air monitoring until a polyethylene cover has been placed over the quarry landfill. The air monitoring will test for certain emissions including hydrogen sulfide, total reduced sulfur and volatile organic compounds, as part of the consent order and results of those tests will regularly be made available to the public.

To date Bristol Virginia has spent about $1.5 million in attorney fees while Bristol Tennessee has spent more than $1 million on attorneys in this case.

Bristol Virginia is currently faced with finding funding to pay for almost $30 million in projects to satisfy the legal requirements. The city has already spent about $20 million