With $16 billion in wagers expected on Sunday’s Super Bowl — twice the 2022 figure — the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling reminds bettors to bet responsibly.

Last year’s NFL championship game attracted over 99 million U.S. viewers and the American Gaming Association forecasts more than 50 million Americans will make some type of wager — from $20 prop bets on who scores the first touchdown to many times that amount on the final outcome. And many may be inexperienced with the process.

“This is one of the most popular sporting events we have during the year. We often see people who typically don’t gamble start to become involved with gambling,” Carolyn Hawley, president of the state council told the Herald Courier Friday. “This is why we want to create awareness that this is a behavior that can lead to problems for some people.”

Both Virginia and Tennessee offer online sports betting, where wagers can be made from a smart phone. They are two of 36 states now offering legal online sports betting. Nearly all vendors offer a smart phone application so wagers can be placed from anywhere within that state.

“Sports betting is extremely popular in Virginia. We’ve seen the expansion. Looking at our help line statistics it is our No. 2 most popular form of play,” she said. “The ease of access also makes it very convenient — to be able to do so anywhere at any time lends itself to problems.”

Hawley said the best advice is to set a limit and stick to it.

“Make sure, if you’re going to gamble, only gamble with what you can afford to lose,” she said.

Consuming alcohol can also reduce the inhibition, which may make some people bet more or be more careless with their spending.

Anyone planning to wager on the big game is urged to consider the following tips:

Understand the odds and house edge. Over the long run, the house always wins.

Make a Plan. Know how much money you are willing to lose and how long you want to play. Set limits of time and money.

Know and respect your tolerance for risk.

Never borrow money to gamble, and don’t gamble money you cannot afford to lose.

Consider teaming up with a friend to help each other stick to your personal betting plan.

Set a timer on your phone to keep track of time spent betting.

Balance gambling with other activities.

Treat gambling as a form of entertainment and not a way to make money.

When gambling turns from fun to frustrating, take a break.

Hope to win but expect to lose. Remember, you are playing to have a good time. Never chase your losses.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the Council offers a confidential toll-free helpline. Please call or text 1-888-532-3500 or visit vcpg.net to chat online.