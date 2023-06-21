BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Virginia City Council gave final approval Tuesday to lessening the increase in its trash collection rate and held first reading on raising two taxes.

The council voted 5-0 to cut its trash collection fee from $60 per month to $48 per month, the second reduction since the budget process began several months ago. The new rate will go into effect next month.

The current rate is $33 per month for residential customers and the initial increase was to $72 per month. After a public outcry, city staff reviewed its funding options and came up with a $1.02 million package — which includes increasing taxes on cigarettes and event admission tickets — to further trim the trash rate to $48 per month.

“Obviously it’s a big relief to set it at $48 instead of $60,” Mayor Neal Osborne said after the called meeting. “Thirty-three to $60 was a big jump and people expressed their unhappiness about it. I’m grateful we were able to find these ways to fund $48. I would like it to be a little bit less going forward but that’s another discussion for another day so $48, I’ll call it a win.”

During the discussion, Osborne noted that many of the changes were one-time funding sources, so more work is needed to keep that rate at that level for the following 2024-25 fiscal year.

The funding package includes six total adjustments including a one-time $477,000 law enforcement equipment grant, the tax increases, $100,000 in interest earnings from the city’s emergency reserve fund, an adjustment to the general fund, reducing the professional services fund allocated for outside attorneys by $100,000 and reducing the contingency fund by $100,000, according to Assistant City Manager Tamrya Spradlin.

“I know all of us up here wanted that rate to be lower and it’s still not exactly what we wanted but $48 is still a lot better than $60,” Vice Mayor Becky Nave said. “We’ll continue to work to find ways to bring it down even lower next year.”

The rate was raised due to significantly higher expenses in the city’s solid waste fund — due to sending trash elsewhere with the closure of the city landfill, higher costs to transport it, reduced revenues from outside waste and the millions of dollars in court-mandated repairs and improvements to the city’s embattled quarry landfill.

City leaders still haven’t resolved how to fund the balance of those projects — an estimated $26 million — and await word on possible funding from other sources including the state and federal governments.

The council voted on first reading to raise the cigarette tax from 17 cents per pack to 25 cents per pack, a change that is expected to generate about $140,000 in new revenues in the upcoming fiscal year.

The council also voted to raise the tax charged on event admissions from 5% to 7%, which is expected to generate an additional $30,000. If approved on final reading at next week’s meeting, both changes would take effect July 27, 2023.

Osborne and Councilman Michael Pollard had previously requested a review of both taxes as a way to help spread the burden.

“I wanted to make sure that all of our rates were appropriate to other localities, not only in Virginia but with our neighbors in Tennessee,” Pollard said. “Our rate is actually lower than those other localities. Some people compare us to Washington County but they are currently an outlier in this. They currently don’t have a cigarette tax but the Planning District has been strongly encouraging them to do so.”

Pollard called the changes “fair and appropriate.”