Council to use lodging tax for tourism promotion

BRISTOL, Va. — Members of City Council generally agreed Tuesday that lodging tax revenues should be the city’s sole source for tourism marketing but stopped short of establishing how much funding to provide.

The council focused about half of its two-hour meeting on discussing a funding source for Discover Bristol, the convention and visitors bureau and — to a lesser extent — downtown marketer Believe in Bristol and music heritage promoter the Birthplace of Country Music. Funding those agencies has been a regular debate during recent budget cycles, and Mayor Bill Hartley called it important to have the discussion away from that pressure.

“This is the only chance all five of us can hear from each other at the same time,” Hartley said. “I think we’re getting closer. I think we made a little more progress this time than we did last time. We’ve still got a ways to go.”

State law requires localities that charge a lodging tax to allot some portion of it to tourism marketing but fixes no amount. During fiscal 2019-20, the city’s 9% tax on rooms rented at local hotels generated $1.3 million in revenues. For the current fiscal year, the council allocated $50,000, or 3% of that total, to Discover Bristol, down from $125,000 two years ago and $175,000 in fiscal 2016-17.

Councilman Kevin Wingard suggested using 10% of lodging tax revenues to fund all three agencies, but Hartley disagreed, saying he didn’t think that was enough.

“I don’t want to come up with something that gives them less. I want to try to give them more so they can do more and incentivize them to do more,” Hartley said. “What they’ve been asking for, for the last two or three budget cycles, is a floor so they know — with a fair amount of certainty — how much money can they expect.”