Council to host public hearing on Envision center

BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Virginia City Council will conduct a public hearing tonight about a revised proposal for a Bristol Redevelopment and Housing Authority resource center.

The authority is seeking a special exception and wants to establish an “Envision center” at 712 Oakview Ave. The center is a federal Department of Housing and Urban Development designation of a facility offering “educational classes, job search assistance and health care services.”

The project originally included a proposed day center for the homeless, but that has since been deleted.

“We wanted to make sure the Envision center does get approval, and we thought, with the day center attached to it, it put that [approval] at risk,” Lisa Porter, BRHA executive director said Monday.

Last week, the Cumberland Plateau Regional Housing Authority in Lebanon announced it is establishing an Envision center to serve low-income residents in that area.

“The Envision center’s services are similar to what we’ve always done, but we’re going to be able to offer it to non-BRHA clients,” Porter said. “This will connect us with resources that we didn’t have before.”