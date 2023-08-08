BRISTOL, Va. — The City Council is expected to formalize the renaming the city’s social services facility for the late Rev. W.A. Johnson, during Tuesday’s meeting.

On July 11 the council voted to rename the social services offices near Interstate 81’s Exit 7 to honor Johnson, the long-time former pastor of Lee Street Baptist Church. Tonight the council is set to consider a resolution signifying Johnson’s impact on the Twin City.

“He was in our community for about 60 years and did a lot of good for a whole lot of people,” Mayor Neal Osborne said Monday. “For his long service on the social services board and his work at Lee Street, we felt this would be a fitting tribute to someone who did so much for so many.”

The resolution offers a sampling of Johnson’s contributions, including:

Sixty-one years of service as pastor of Lee Street Baptist Church.

Organized one of the first Head Start programs in Virginia and the U.S., in 1966.

Served 10 years on the board of People, Inc.

Helped establish Bristol Faith in Action.

Many years of service on the city’s social services board of directors.

City employees are scheduled to install the lettering on the building in the weeks ahead and a ceremony marking the change is to be scheduled in the future, according to the resolution.

In June the council voted to amend the city’s policy for naming buildings or other city property. The original guidelines specified such consideration couldn’t occur until someone had been dead at least three years. The revision changed it to a period of one year.

Naming city facilities

Such individuals may include:

a. Historic persons.

b. National and/or local heroes. Those who have given outstanding service to mankind or who have worked over and above any ordinary interest level. A resident of Bristol who has attained local, state, or national recognition for parks and recreation work or work in the areas of public safety or public health, as appropriate to the facility, would be highly acceptable.”

Johnson died July 6, 2022.

Last month the council approved a request to rename the department of social services office for Johnson.