BRISTOL, Va. — The City Council is expected to consider implementing a rental property inspection program at its meeting tonight.

The council is to take action on an ordinance to establish an inspection process for rental properties in certain sections of the city. The process was developed in conjunction with what the state allows and modeled after similar programs in Richmond, Roanoke and other cities, Planning Director Jay Detrick said.

“Our building department has identified a lot of areas of Bristol that are dilapidated; they’re blighted under the definition of the ordinance,” Detrick said. “We’ve had a lot of calls over the last year to two years for people who are renting properties that the landlords just aren’t maintaining. We’re seeing code violations — some minor, some major.”

Violations could deal with health and safety concerns, according to the ordinance, which notes buildings, “may become unsafe, a public nuisance and unfit for human habitation.”

The commonwealth of Virginia has a section which says localities may establish this type of program,” he said. “We’ve taken the required things you can put in there from the state code and crafted it toward Bristol.

The council was briefed on the plan at its Feb. 14 meeting.

“We have to designate certain districts. The process is we’ll have landlords sign up for inspections and we’ll start scheduling inspections. It will be on a four-year rotating basis. It will be a big job, he said.

The ordinance creates two specific districts, southeast and central, where all rental units are subject to inspection.

Boundaries of the southeast rental inspection district is bounded on the north by East Valley Drive and King Mill Pike; on the east by the city limit boundary with Washington County, Va. ; on the south by the Tennessee state line; and on the west by the Norfolk and Southern railroad main line.

Boundaries of the central rental inspection district shall be bounded by the Euclid Avenue, Lee Highway, and West Valley Drive on the north side; by the Norfolk-Southern main line on the east side; by the Tennessee state line on the south side; and by the former railroad line on the west side.

The penalty for the owner of a residential rental dwelling unit failing to comply with the provisions of the section shall be a $50 civil penalty.

If approved, the inspection ordinance would go into effect July 1.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 Lee St.