featured top story

Council to consider rental fees for groups using Cumberland Square Park

BHC 06212020 Harambee Juneteenth Celebration 05

Crowds gather in Cumberland Square Park during the Harambee Juneteenth celebration in June of 2020. The Bristol Virginia City Council will discuss establishing reservation rules and rental fees Tuesday night for groups using the city-owned park in the future.

 David Crigger/BHC

BRISTOL, Va. – Bristol Virginia City Council will consider a reservation policy for Cumberland Square Park during its 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday at City Hall.

The four-acre, downtown city park features a music pavilion, concrete walking path, picnic shelter and veteran’s war memorial, plus a parking lot on the Moore Street side. The park and parking lot is regularly used by individuals and organizations, but this proposed policy would establish reservation criteria, rental fees and other guidelines.

“I don’t know what anyone else on council thinks about this. I haven’t asked yet,” Mayor Anthony Farnum said Monday.  “We don’t want to make it more difficult at all to hold events in the park. But because it’s a public park, the city wants to be able to have some type of procedures for using the park, whether its businesses or churches or whatever type of organization.”

Under the proposed guidelines:

  • City sponsored activities will take precedence over other uses
  • Reservation requests must be in writing, at least 30 days in advance and will be on a first-come, first-served basis and may be made up to one year in advance.
  • Rental fees must be paid at least one week prior to the event.
  • Special event reservations require a hold-harmless agreement for the city and certificate of insurance listing the city as certificate holder.

Proposed rental fees are $70 per day for nonprofit organizations and $120 per day for ticketed events and all other reservations, under the policy.

Some activities may be exempt from rental fees, as determined by the city but still require a reservation. Those include small gatherings which don’t require city services, such as access to city electrical service, according to the policy.

Any activities which provide food for the public, are not sponsored by the city and are not part of a special event are not permitted when the park has been reserved by another individual or group. Such events are limited to two per month.

Organizers of such events must remain in the park for two hours after the event concludes, provide waste cans and properly dispose of waste, provide at least one hand-washing station, one portable toilet, at least one table and register with the city at least 30 days in advance.

The city will also rent fencing to events to enclose the park for $4,500 per event. That price includes delivery, setup, teardown and return, according to the policy.

The policy also includes provisions for transfers, refunds and cancellations.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com

