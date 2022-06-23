Council supports United Way's plan for child care headquarters

Abingdon’s Town Council passed a resolution Thursday supporting the United Way of Southwest Virginia’s plans to seek funding for a new child care headquarters.

The United Way is applying for a $5 million federal grant to improve child care throughout the region by repurposing a building in Abingdon.

“It’s exciting,” Mayor Derek Webb said.

In other business, the council approved a $105,000 bid by Anglers LLC, to replace a culvert on Green Spring Road near Cummings Street in the Exit 17 area. The project is slated to begin immediately.

Thursday’s meeting marked the second meeting of the council for the new town manager, Mike Cochran.

“I’m amazed at how much we do for a community this size,” Cochran said Thursday. “Anybody who doesn’t’ think Abingdon is an awesome place, they need to travel more. It really is.”

