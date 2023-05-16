BRISTOL, Va. — City school leaders offered up a compromise funding solution Monday designed to plug a $500,000 gap in the school division’s upcoming fiscal spending plan.

Members of the Bristol Virginia City Council and School Board talked for about an hour during their first joint meeting in several years. The primary topic was city funding and a $500,000 increase versus the nearly $1 million increase the School Board’s 2023-24 budget was built upon. Last week the council approved the lesser amount as part of its spending plan.

Superintendent Keith Perrigan suggested the school system could re-allocate a combination of state Lottery and federal ESSER [Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief] funds to bridge that gap for the upcoming year.

While there was little actual discussion on the proposal during the meeting, afterward Mayor Neal Osborne indicated he liked the solution.

“I think the possibility of using one-time Lottery or ESSER funds is a very valid option. I personally don’t see an issue with it,” Osborne said after the meeting. “I think it’s an innovative alternative to help make up for the additional money they thought they were going to receive.

“The city is giving an extra $500,000, essentially. That’s a significant increase; it’s a lot of money but we have a lot of funding priorities we had to work with in the budget. I’m glad the School Board was able to find another way to fund those things they need,” Osborne said.

Asked whether the council would accept the deal, Osborne predicted it would.

“I don’t want to speak for everyone but I would say yes,” the mayor said. “Just from some very brief conversations after this meeting, I think we can be supportive of that.”

The difference in funding is twofold. It relates directly to the division’s ability to give raises proposed in the state budget and the $500,000 could be applied to secure matching state dollars, Perrigan said. It also helps the city meet its required local effort — a minimum funding amount calculated by the state and applied individually to each locality that receives state funding.

Perrigan explained that 80% of the school budget is personnel but the funds earmarked for school raises in the currently proposed state budget go to SOQ [Standards of Quality]-funded positions but that is only about half of the division employees.

School leaders fully understand the financial challenges, especially as it relates to the landfill, Perrigan said, which is why they made this offer.

“This is a deal, if they accept it, that makes sure our schools are funded at an appropriate level, we are able to give our teachers and all staff appropriate raises without having a negative impact on taxpayers,” Perrigan said. “The timing of the school construction grant announcement was perfect — just two days after City Council had first reading to approve the budget. It’s a great deal for the School Board, a great deal for the City Council and it’s also a great deal for the residents of the city of Bristol Virginia.”

If the city sticks to the $500,000 increase and funds the schools at $8.04 million — depending on which state budget is approved — the city could actually be below its minimum funding level or about $500,000 above, Perrigan said while explaining the difference. He predicted the final budget would wind up somewhere in the middle but that city’s required local effort will only continue rising in the years ahead.

Board Vice Chair Breanne Forbes Hubbard said the state required effort formula is complex.

“I think it’s a really tough concept to understand if you’re not living it or involved with it on a daily basis,” she said. “This is my second year on the board and I still have to get questions answered for parts to make sure I’m clear on. It’s a complicated concept with a lot of moving pieces of how funding can change from different budgets. I hope tonight’s discussion furthered everybody’s understanding of what we’re looking at for this year’s budget and the potential implications for future year’s budgets.”

Board Chair Randy Alvis said he understands the tough spot the city is facing.

“I understand their position,” Alvis said, adding the school system will have more information this week. “I think it boils down to what the Department of Education gives us final instructions on that grant that we got and how we can use those monies, we’ll present it to them and see what they say.”