Council questions appraisal increases

BRISTOL, Va. — Sticker shock dominated the Bristol Virginia City Council’s discussion Tuesday during a presentation about the city’s current reappraisal of property values.

Residential values increased an average of 17%, commercial structure values went up 4% and multifamily dwellings increased 9% citywide, Agnew Strathos, staff appraiser for Wampler-Eanes, told the council. The Daleville, Virginia-based firm recently completed city reappraisals and is wrapping up the appeals process.

To date, about 335 appeals have been filed, and about 10% of those have undergone some adjustment, he said.

“My assessment went up close to 40%. I’ve heard of increases of 30%, 40%, up to 70%, and all were the same — the land value didn’t go up, just the value of the property, and with no improvements in the last four years,” Mayor Bill Hartley said. “How in the world can you justify that level of increase when nothing has been done? What is driving that level?”

Strathos said there can be reasons for individual increases, but any such drastic increase should be reviewed.