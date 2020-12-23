Council questions appraisal increases

BRISTOL, Va. — Sticker shock dominated the Bristol Virginia City Council’s discussion Tuesday during a presentation about the city’s current reappraisal of property values.
Residential values increased an average of 17%, commercial structure values went up 4% and multifamily dwellings increased 9% citywide, Agnew Strathos, staff appraiser for Wampler-Eanes, told the council. The Daleville, Virginia-based firm recently completed city reappraisals and is wrapping up the appeals process.
To date, about 335 appeals have been filed, and about 10% of those have undergone some adjustment, he said.
“My assessment went up close to 40%. I’ve heard of increases of 30%, 40%, up to 70%, and all were the same — the land value didn’t go up, just the value of the property, and with no improvements in the last four years,” Mayor Bill Hartley said. “How in the world can you justify that level of increase when nothing has been done? What is driving that level?”
Strathos said there can be reasons for individual increases, but any such drastic increase should be reviewed.
“If you’ve got increases of that amount, we need to look into the details and find out if something has been changed, something new that wasn’t there before,” Strathos said. “That is very unusual to have that kind of increase. I want those people to call me.”
Strathos said much of what drives increases are the sale amounts of comparable homes in a given market.
Cloe Eva Barker, the city’s commissioner of revenue, said 521 homes were sold in the city between January and November, and the sales prices totaled $10.8 million above current appraised values — an average of more than $20,700 each.
Strathos said a number of those houses were “flipped” by people who purchased and improved the structures then sold them for more money.
“The 500 houses that sold shouldn’t affect the 6,500 that were not sold, that are just being lived in,” Councilman Kevin Wingard said, adding the sharp increases were “freaking” people out because they are concerned it will mean a higher tax bill.
“I can’t speak for the council, but I expect management’s recommendation in March or April will be to lower the tax rate so people’s taxes don’t go up,” City Manager Randy Eads said.
The 2020 appraisal figures will be taxed at whatever rate the council approves next spring and appear on the June tax bills, Eads said.
The current rate is $1.17 per $100 of fair market value.
State law requires any assessment that would result in an increase of 1% or more in real property tax to be addressed by the locality.
Hartley said the city just wants an “accurate” assessment.
The deadline to appeal an appraised value is Dec. 24 and must be done by phone, email or mail — not in person — due to COVID-19 restrictions, Strathos said. Another level of appeals through the Board of Equalization will be available in the spring.
In other matters, the council accepted the city’s annual financial audit report, which was a clean, unqualified opinion with no issues.
