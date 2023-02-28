BRISTOL, Va. — Calling it a “gut punch” and “untenable,” City Council members got a first-hand look Tuesday at what paying to fix the city landfill could cost its residents.

The city faces a $30.7 million shortfall on its solid waste budget due to an estimated $28 million in landfill projects not already funded but required by the state, a lack of new state funding, lost revenue from stopping the acceptance of outside waste, higher cost of hauling city trash elsewhere and debt. Both costs associated with existing bond debt at the landfill and the expected costs of borrowing millions more.

City Manager Randy Eads presented multiple scenarios that involved dramatic increases to the city’s trash collection rate — currently $33 per month — shifting reserves from the general fund and borrowing most if not all of the amount and the relative disadvantages of each.

Forecast expenses for the upcoming fiscal year that begins July 1 include $6.15 million in recurring disposal costs, an estimated $28.2 million in project costs, $1.28 million in collection expenses and a current annual debt service payment of $1.75 million for a total of $37.41 million for fiscal 2023-24.

That compares to $2.8 million in collection revenue, $2 million from Virginia DEQ which won’t be available until all the steps contained in a Virginia consent order are finalized and a proposed $2 million from the state of Virginia.

To just pay the $30.7 million through the trash collection fee would mean a monthly charge of $395 for all 7,000 city households, or more than $4,700 annually.

Issuing $31 million in general obligation bonds — long term debt — would maximize city borrowing, likely negatively impact its credit rating and could mean a monthly trash fee of $155 — if no other steps are taken.

Eads said he’s renewed his request with state officials for funding assistance and is preparing to ask Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner again about possible federal aid.

“I think we have to go on the assumption the EPA is not going to step in; DEQ is not going to step in with ongoing maintenance costs. We hoped they would step in on these big projects but they haven’t yet. They don’t seem to believe this is a situation that requires their assistance,” Eads said. “However we are a city of 17,000 people, we have a 22% poverty rate and the median household income is $38,000. I don’t know a community that needs it more than the city of Bristol but, for whatever reason, it’s not on the radar of people in D.C. or Richmond.”

Mayor Neal Osborne told Eads to “shoot for the moon” and ask federal leaders for the full $31 million.

“Explain those numbers — the 22% poverty rate — when we’re talking a difference of $400 a year in trash pickup at $33 a month and the minimum you showed was $143 per month. That’s $1,760 a year for trash pickup with a median household income of $38,000. That is undoable,” the mayor said.

Eads said any answer from the federal government would likely not arrive until August or September, well after when the city budget has to be completed. He hopes to hear from state officials within the next two months.

“Thirty-one million; it’s an astounding number. How do you climb a mountain? How do you go straight up a wall? This is not something working people in the city of Bristol can pay. A minimum of $143 a month for trash is not tenable for somebody who is barely scraping by working at McDonald’s every day,” Osborne said. “I don’t know how we close that gap, make that up and make this realistic for those in the city.

“We have to find a way to do it. Whether its more budget cuts, but we’ve kind of cut everything that can be cut or more taxes but we’ve raised taxes or more debt. We’re almost to our debt limit. We have to find a way to do it though,” Osborne said.

The council is expected to begin its budget deliberations in the coming weeks and has multiple workshops planned.

In other matters the council unanimously approved on first reading a new inspection program for rental units in two parts of the city. Final reading is expected later this month.