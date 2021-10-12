Council meeting moved to Virginia High gym

BRISTOL, Va. - Tonight's Bristol Virginia City Council meeting will occur in the Virginia High School gym, city officials announced.
The meeting was slated in the auditorium but is moving due to electrical issues, according to a statement.
The agenda includes a presentation by the city's landfill consultants and a vote on whether to join the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
David McGee
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today