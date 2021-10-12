 Skip to main content
Council meeting moved to Virginia High gym
Council meeting moved to Virginia High gym

BRISTOL, Va. - Tonight's Bristol Virginia City Council meeting will occur in the Virginia High School gym, city officials announced.

The meeting was slated in the auditorium but is moving due to electrical issues, according to a statement.

The agenda includes a presentation by the city's landfill consultants and a vote on whether to join the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

