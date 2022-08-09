Council makes camping on sidewalks a misdemeanor

BRISTOL, Va. – After being urged on by city business leaders Tuesday, the Bristol Virginia City Council unanimously approved an ordinance that makes camping or sleeping in streets, on sidewalks and other public rights-of-way a misdemeanor.

Three people spoke in favor of the measure, which is similar to a new Tennessee law except it is a felony on that side of State Street. Two others urged the council to do all it could to help address issues surrounding a growing homeless population.

“Homeless is a very complex issue to deal with. We understand that,” business owner Allen Hurley told the council. “The vagrancy is less complicated because its crime, it’s the drug transactions, it’s the violent behavior, it’s the running off business from the downtown merchants.”

Hurley said he walked through Anderson Park in Bristol Tennessee on Monday night, encountered no one camping or any issues. At Cumberland Square Park however, Hurley said there were several people and “aggressive situations,” so he took a few photos and left.

Among his holdings, Hurley owns the Michael Waltrip Brewing property next the park and said this problem is hurting their business.

“We’re losing business…we’re feeling the pain from the vagrancy,” Hurley said. “We’re losing business. People walking over from the hotels, we’re losing tourism for the vagrancy. Homeless is a complex issue. Vagrancy is not as complex.”

Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce said the overall problem will take the entire community to solve.

“I’m asking you all to address the issue at hand because we get calls daily from our business owners. I think we all have to step up to the table and be part of the solution and appreciate you all are taking action to try and help address that,” she said.

She said the chamber is part of a large coalition of agencies and individuals dedicated to providing services for displaced families and individuals.

Council members acknowledged the problem is multi-faceted and any real solution will have to match that and take time and energy.

“There are two groups experiencing homelessness. Some people are just on a streak of bad luck, substance abuse and addiction and there are people who don’t necessarily want help. They’ve become aggressive and the situation has escalated,” Vice Mayor Neal Osborne said after the meeting. “It does create a safety issue, not only for our businesses but for our residents who are trying to enjoy downtown or trying to enjoy the park, or just walk down the sidewalk.”

Councilman Bill Hartley said he’s heard from both business and residential areas concerned about this issue.

“These people are getting in the woods, in areas along the railroad tracks and going up to people’s houses and walking through their yards,” Hartley said, adding the range of services available to the homeless here are likely helping draw more of them here. “Hopefully we can find a way to address this problem that is beneficial for the businesses, beneficial for the residents but, most importantly, beneficial for those that need it.”

After the meeting, city leaders were asked if the new ordinance, which goes into effect in 30 days, is strong enough, since the Tennessee law carries a stiffer felony charge.

“I think it is. You don’t want to run the risk of criminalizing homelessness. That is an unwise path to go down in my mind,” Osborne said. “You can’t criminalize someone wanting to go to sleep at night. We don’t need that to happen.

Mayor Anthony Farnum called the new ordinance, “a start.”

“I think this is the start of a greater conversation about what we’re dealing with in our city in general,” the mayor said. “There are homeless here who are using our community resources. There is this other group, that has come from somewhere else maybe, and they’re causing issues … being aggressive, stalking, drug use, physical damage to property downtown.”