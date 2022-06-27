Council expected to approve terms that would close landfill in less than 90 days

BRISTOL, Va. – The Bristol Virginia City Council is expected to approve the terms of a preliminary injunction order, related to litigation from Bristol Tennessee, during Tuesday night’s meeting.

On June 14, Bristol Tennessee filed a stipulation in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, requesting a preliminary injunction order to have Bristol Virginia take actions designed to ultimately resolve its complaint filed against Bristol Virginia for the operation of its landfill.

Senior Judge James P. Jones then issued that preliminary order, which directs Bristol Virginia city leaders to take certain mutually agreed upon, specified actions to fix landfill issues. The order also sets out a timeline for those and other actions to occur and allows Bristol Tennessee access to the landfill.

Bristol Tennessee filed its original complaint May 26, alleging the city of Bristol Virginia had violated the Clean Air Act and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and hadn’t taken the proper steps to resolve emission and odor issues with its landfill. It also filed a request for a preliminary injunction, asking the court to direct Bristol Virginia to immediately begin taking steps to address landfill issues.

Specific details of the preliminary injunction were offered by the city of Bristol Virginia as a way to settle the case. Bristol Tennessee officials previously said the complaint will remain on file in the court until all issues are resolved.

The preliminary order requires Bristol Virginia to take several steps recommended by an expert

panel, convened by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, to address concerns with emissions and odors from its quarry landfill. Those include:

1. Install a sidewall odor mitigation system around the perimeter of the landfill in accordance with the expert panel report within one year of the preliminary order, or by June 14, 2023.

2. Install a dedicated system of thermocouples in the waste mass to monitor landfill temperatures in accordance with the expert report within 90 days of entry of the order and conduct monitoring until the landfill is permanently closed.

3. Cease the acceptance of all waste at the landfill within 90 days of June 14, 2022.

4. Install cover sufficient to meet the intermediate cover requirements of the Virginia Solid Waste Management Regulations within 90 days of entry of the order.

5. Submit a report to Bristol Tennessee setting forth how Bristol Virginia will accomplish

implementation of all other recommendations cited in the expert report, including the permanent closure of the landfill. That report is due in August, within 60 days of entry of the order.

6. Allow Bristol Tennessee and its agents access to the landfill to confirm compliance with the above actions, upon reasonable notice and during regular business hours.

Bristol Virginia also agrees to pay Bristol Tennessee $250,000 no later than July 10, 2022 as compensation for attorneys and expert witness fees related to the litigation, under the terms of the order.

Additionally, Bristol Virginia and its consultants, SCS Engineers, have until July 6 to submit an action plan for the landfill to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m., at City Hall, 300 Lee St.

Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC

