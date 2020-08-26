Council discusses ongoing construction, programs for more development

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has posed serious economic challenges across the country, but it hasn’t stopped developers in Bristol, Tennessee from moving forward with a number of construction projects expected to total nearly $100 million.
At its Tuesday work session, Bristol Tennessee City Council got an update on the more than $94.2 million in residential, commercial and governmental construction projects that have occurred throughout the city since early March.
The Tenneva Holiday Inn, TheSeven14 project on Shelby Street and two new Friendship car dealerships are among the most high profile examples of the 27 commercial projects worth at least $44.1 million.
Though the $8 million Stafford Street Apartments project will add more than 130 new multifamily units, construction on 15 single family homes, worth a total of nearly $4 million, has also occurred.
The three government projects encompass the ongoing construction of the Bristol Tennessee Middle School, renovations at Tennessee High School and the construction of the new Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services station on River Road.
Council also discussed new program and policy options it could pursue to help incentivize residential development. Cherith Young, planning services manager for the city, highlighted several that would involve raising awareness of existing development and redevelopment incentives opportunities.
Another option is infill development, where the city would provide readymade plans for homes that are preapproved and vetted ahead of time for residential developers.
However, Young also pointed to other more involved paths the city could take, including amending the city zoning ordinance and working with the Tennessee State Attorney General’s Office to establish a grant program for rehabilitating blighted properties.
Young said amending the zoning ordinance could allow for the rental of accessory dwelling units; change the definition of a multifamily unit; allow the adaptive reuse of vacant churches or schools in residential neighborhoods; increase density in certain districts; and revise the city’s Planned Residential District.
Council members expressed considerable interest in the possibility of the city adopting an infill home plan program. Councilwoman Lea Powers asked Young if there are any downsides to such a program. Young said that no one would be required to use the infill home plans for residential development, they would just be available to anyone interested. She added that it could also help nonprofit agencies like Habitat for Humanity or the Appalachian Service Project.
“I don’t know what the downside would be for it being an option,” Young said.
Councilman Chad Keen asked whether the city would be able to offer plans for a variety of residential buildings. Chattanooga’s infill program, named My Chattanooga, has 27 plans that range from single bedroom buildings to 16-unit multifamily buildings, and Bristol could potentially do something similar, she said. However, Young suggested that the city start small and see what the response is.
City Manager Bill Sorah said that council would not need to take any formal action to approve the implementation of an infill home plan program.
“We would just go ahead and purchase some plans that are out there,” Sorah said. “If you’ve got an individual that’s a builder that’s looking for a development opportunity, this expedites it.”
