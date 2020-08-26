Council discusses ongoing construction, programs for more development

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has posed serious economic challenges across the country, but it hasn’t stopped developers in Bristol, Tennessee from moving forward with a number of construction projects expected to total nearly $100 million.

At its Tuesday work session, Bristol Tennessee City Council got an update on the more than $94.2 million in residential, commercial and governmental construction projects that have occurred throughout the city since early March.

The Tenneva Holiday Inn, TheSeven14 project on Shelby Street and two new Friendship car dealerships are among the most high profile examples of the 27 commercial projects worth at least $44.1 million.

Though the $8 million Stafford Street Apartments project will add more than 130 new multifamily units, construction on 15 single family homes, worth a total of nearly $4 million, has also occurred.

The three government projects encompass the ongoing construction of the Bristol Tennessee Middle School, renovations at Tennessee High School and the construction of the new Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services station on River Road.

Council also discussed new program and policy options it could pursue to help incentivize residential development. Cherith Young, planning services manager for the city, highlighted several that would involve raising awareness of existing development and redevelopment incentives opportunities.

Another option is infill development, where the city would provide readymade plans for homes that are preapproved and vetted ahead of time for residential developers.