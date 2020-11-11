Council defers action on referendum requirement for city borrowing

“To sit here and say, ‘We can’t get this done,’ I think, is irresponsible,” Mumpower said. “If we can’t take the time to get this language right and get on this [legislative] cycle, we’re irresponsible as a council. The citizens that have paid the brunt of this, they’re watching this episode. … They were pissed their taxpayer dollars got spent the way they got spent over the past four to six years. Come hell or high water, that better never happen again.”

That prompted a sharp response from Vice Mayor Anthony Farnum.

“It is important, and I agree with you,” Farnum said. “But this language doesn’t protect against the one thing we need to protect against.”

Farnum said the ordinance wouldn’t prevent future councils from significant borrowing once the city falls below the 70% figure.

City Manager Randy Eads said during the discussion that the city is currently well in excess of 70% of its debt limit and expected to be above that threshold for another decade. Eads also expressed concern about other parts of the wording.