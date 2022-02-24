Council considers using cameras to slow school zone speeders

BRISTOL, Va. – The Bristol Virginia City Council discussed potentially implementing cameras to penalize motorists who speed through school zones.

While Mayor Anthony Farnum says the program is something he would support, several council members asked questions and expressed concerns to the company proposing the installation of cameras.

Mark Hutchinson, founder and CEO of Blue Line Solutions, presented speed data collected from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Bristol, Virginia school zones over five days.

Exactly 28,140 cars passed through the Virginia Middle School zone with 1,773 cars going more than 10 mph over the speed limit. At Stonewall Jackson Elementary, 2,803 cars out of 29,851 cars were speeding more than 10 mph over the post school zone speed. Near Virginia High School, 4,913 vehicles traveled through the school zone. Of those, 478 were speeding 10 mph over the limit.

Hutchinson described the process of the speed enforcement program.

“We started with the data collection in a speed study. Next, we would partner with the school system and police department to send that information to the community in a public information and education campaign,” Hutchinson said.

Only warning citations would be given for 30 days during the information campaign. Then, citations would be written. During both periods, the company would survey traffic speeds.

Council Member Bill Hartley expressed concerns about the program.

“I don’t want to see people speeding through the school zones, but you’ll have to put up cameras on so many intersections, and some are no more than 100 foot apart,” Hartley said. “To me, where you put these, this doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.”

Hartley also expressed concern that, though Hutchinson has clients in other states, Fairfax County is the only Virginia locality to currently use the program.

“The goal is to slow traffic in this area,” Hutchinson responded to Hartley. “I've always been against pole cameras. People find out where it is, and they slow down there, or go around it. But in a school zone or construction zone, that’s exactly what you want, just for people to slow down for a minute before they go on.”

Vice Mayor Neal Osborne also questioned Hutchinson about the effectiveness of his program, noting the citations have no legal repercussions at the DMV, or for insurance. The citation, a civil violation like a parking ticket, can be a maximum of $100 and may be sent to a collection agency if not paid.

Hutchinson’s company shares revenue from the paid citations with most cities. In Virginia, due to a law that makes that process illegal, Hutchinson’s company would make money through a processing fee on each citation processed. Blue Line Solutions also provides all of the radar technology and speed warning signs for the program at no cost to the city.

Another goal of Blue Line Solutions is to allow officers more time for non-traffic situations.

“Agencies don’t have enough cops,” Hutchinson said. “This technology acts as a force multiplier and reduces the number of calls that they receive in those school zones.”

Farnum said the discussion will continue in the coming weeks.

“It’s a complicated process because the city is involved with it, plus the school system plus the police department,” Farnum said. “I think the data is there that there are people speeding in school zones throughout the city. So yes, it is something that we will discuss further and see if we can implement effectively.”

