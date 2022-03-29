Council considering three locations for new skate park

The Bristol Tennessee City Council, is considering building a new skate park at one of three possible locations in the city.

The skate park is just one of the projects the City Council discussed during its most recent work session March 22. The project could be included in the council’s 2023-2027 capital improvement plan. Other projects that have been discussed in the drafting process of the capital plan include renovations to trails, a campground at Steele Creek Park, pickleball courts, and an aquatic center.

The three possible skate park locations discussed by City Council are a plot of land owned by the city by Weaver Pike and Volunteer Parkway, as well as Defriece Park and Rooster Front Park.

Councilwoman Margaret Feierabend was quick to share her safety and accessibility concerns in relation to placing the skate park at either the plot of land at Weaver Pike or Rooster Front Park.

"It's my opinion that the kids who most need that skate park walk to it. So it needs to be (accessible), walking on Vance Drive, even if you have people close by, is extraordinarily dangerous from either direction," Feierabend said.

Vice-Mayor Vince Turner pointed out Defriece Park is not that far from where the old skate park, which is now part of the new Tennessee Middle School construction site, was located and underlined that because the city owns Defriece Park, they could start the process of building it fairly quickly.

"Give them (the skater youth) something there, at Defriece. It's right down the street from where it (the old skate park) was," Turner said. "We have no property to acquire. We've got it there. It's right down the street (from the old park). Is that something that we could do to go ahead and get that (started)?"

Terry Napier, the Bristol, Tennessee director of Parks and Recreation, emphasized work on any of these projects will not begin until City Council has had a second reading of the capital plan, which will not happen until June. Napier said that this leaves ample time for council to change its mind on what projects to prioritize and finance.

"Nothing is a go until they read that second reading at the June council meeting. When they affirm the budget, then those projects are real," Napier said. "There's support for several things right now. That support can change right up to that second reading."

Napier believes the campground at Steele Creek Park that has been discussed as replacing the Steele Creek Golf Course, is not a priority due to the expensive nature of the project and the City Councils' focus on community-oriented projects. Napier stressed the proposed campground would not be an RV park.

"Just the infrastructure makes that an expensive project. Council still has a lot of decisions to make. I don't think it's high on the priority list right now," Napier said. "I think the trails and some of the other things that we can do that make an immediate impact for our community. I think that's where you're going to see their focus go."

Twitter: jmanceraBHC

