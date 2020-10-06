Council awards $7.6M bid for sports complex

ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon Town Council awarded a $7.6 million bid to build the town’s sports complex at Monday’s Town Council meeting.
But the award — going to Quesenberry’s Inc. of Big Stone Gap, Virginia — is only for the “base bid” of the project and does not include certain “add-ons,” according to John Dew, the town’s public works director.
The board voted unanimously to approve the project, but council members James “Scabbo” Anderson and Mike Owens expressed dissatisfaction with not completing the entire project.
“The public has certain expectations,” Owens said.
In all, the town received five bids for the project, Dew said.
Mayor Derek Webb advised moving forward rather than going back to the bidding process, as he pointed out that the Quesenberry’s bid was about $1 million lower than competing bids.
Dew, in turn, said the town staff recommended accepting the bid to complete the base of the project, even though it will leave out such items as lights at the multiuse fields set for soccer and a small concession stand.
Owens said he was concerned because “most of the public” would be expecting to see the items that are being left out.
Even though the lighting won’t be installed, Dew said all of the electrical conduits will be put in place for further use.
Completing the additional items would require another $2 million, Dew said.
At this point, Webb said he hopes to find alternative sources of money to further complete the project at The Meadows near I-81’s Exit 17.
Councilwoman Amanda Pillion said one reason that she’s pushing for the project is because the sports complex will help attract more businesses to The Meadows.
“In my opinion, I think it’s best to do this to the best of our ability and do it now and get it going,” Pillion said.
Also on Monday, the council:
— Approved on first reading an ordinance to allow multiple family dwellings in the town’s office and industrial district;
— Dismissed after first reading any more consideration of allowing short-term rentals for special use;
— Heard from Town Manager Jimmy Morani, explaining that the town’s tax bills had been delayed due to a “software issue”;
— Appointed Betsy White to the Historic Preservation Review Board;
— Recognized a proclamation that celebrated 30 years of the Arts Depot inside what was once the town’s freight train station, built in 1869.
jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!