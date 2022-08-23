Council authorizes purchase of $1.4 million recreation facility

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The City of Bristol, Tennessee is adding to its recreational capabilities.

In a called meeting Tuesday, the City Council authorized the purchase of a $1.4 million property intended for future recreation programming and tournament play. The space, located just off Volunteer Parkway near the heart of Bristol at 515 Melrose Street, totals more than 33,000 square feet. With a primary structure of 16,720 square feet situated on 2.38 acres, and housing two indoor basketball courts, the building also includes a downstairs area equipped with an indoor batting cage for baseball and softball.

Terry Napier, the city’s parks and recreation director, said Tuesday the facility will need some exterior and interior updating, including parking lot improvements, remodeling and the addition of stairs and an elevator.

With no precise estimate on the additional costs, which may include adding another court to the existing structure, Napier said it could cost the city an additional $2 million after acquiring the property.

Located at the trailhead of the Wes Davis Greenway, the building was renovated in 2013 as an athletic training facility. Potential uses for the facility include basketball, volleyball, pickleball, after-school programs, summer camps and rental options.

Vice Mayor Vince Turner called the acquisition “a good addition to the community.”