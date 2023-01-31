Council approves up to $10M for new gas wells

BRISTOL, Va. — A new gas well project at the city landfill could cost up to $10 million to complete but the actual number won’t be apparent until work takes place.

The Bristol Virginia City Council voted 5-0 Tuesday morning to spend between $4 million and $10 million to pay SCS Contractors to drill additional gas collection wells in the quarry landfill and attach them to the existing gas collection system.

This was one of 10 items recommended by a state panel of experts to address odor and emission concerns.

The bid includes drilling 35 new gas wells in addition to the 39 wells already in place.

This project was originally estimated to cost about $2.3 million but City Manager Randy Eads warned last week — when the council voted to appropriate funds for landfill work — that the bid for this particular project was considerably higher.

Last week the council approved moving about $25 million to pay for some projects at the landfill including the nearly $10 million sidewall odor mitigation work.

The wide variance in prospective costs for this project is due to the price of steel and how much steel casing will be needed to complete the wells versus less-expensive alternatives, Eads said.

“It depends on the temperature of the landfill. Where they’re putting the well will determine what the temperature is in that area and that will determine what kind of casing is used for the well,” he said.

Engineers are currently trying to decide where steel casing will be needed, Eads said.

Some areas of the waste mass are hotter than others due to reactions within the waste, and the steel casing is best suited in areas where higher temperatures are encountered.

“We need more [wells] and these wells will go along the sidewall system to collect gas that could potentially be escaping through the sidewalls,” Eads said.

Contractors are currently installing a separate sidewall odor mitigation system designed to stop gases from escaping around the perimeter of the quarry landfill. That work must be completed by June 14, according to a consent decree between the city and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

Bid documents estimate the gas well work, once started, should be completed in just over 100 days.

The city contracted for 21 wells to be drilled in December 2021 in hopes that would fix the odor problem, but it did not.

“The $2 million to $4 million to $10 million jump is significant, especially for a city that is cash-strapped like we are,” Mayor Neal Osborne said. “But it’s indicative of the world we live in with supply chain issues and inflation and cost increases. But these projects are necessary and we have to do them, so we’ll have to find the money.”

Councilman Michael Pollard urged air monitoring be included.

He also suggested reaching out to the Virginia Department of Health to see if they could provide monitoring, particularly if the new drilling creates additional odor complaints and concerns.

"We've had requests for in-home air purifiers for a very long time," Pollard said. "If VDH would be able to provide those then it seems like that would be a win-win ... If the request were to come from HOPE for Bristol, perhaps VDH could act on their request."

Councilman Anthony Farnum called this another step in the process.

“It’s never fun to vote to have to spend more taxpayer money, but we know ultimately we have to continue to follow the plan with the DEQ, the expert panel report to take the steps we need to do to take care of things at the landfill," Farnum said.