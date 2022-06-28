Council approves steps to fix landfill

BRISTOL, Va. – Calling the vote an “important step,” the Bristol Virginia City Council unanimously approved the terms of a federal court order regarding steps to fix its landfill Tuesday.

The council voted 5-0, with no discussion, to approve the five-page document signed two weeks ago by Senior U.S. District Court Judge James P. Jones. The order establishes steps the city agrees to take to resolve landfill problems, a timetable to complete those initial steps, developing a plan and time frame to take other steps and to pay Bristol Tennessee $250,000, as part of settling that city’s legal action against its sister city.

Afterward, Mayor Anthony Farnum called this part of the process toward ultimately resolving issues with emissions and odors that have fragmented the Twin City for a year and a half.

“We’ve been working very hard on this. This is an important step. It’s important for us to be able to work together and move forward together,” Farnum said. “We are one community. It’s important to figure out the problems at hand rather than dealing with a lawsuit. We need to take care of the landfill.”

The preliminary order includes several immediate steps. Within 90 days the city must install thermocouples within the waste mass and begin monitoring temperatures levels; stop accepting all trash and install sufficient dirt cover over the existing waste.

Bristol Virginia has 60 days to submit a report to Bristol Tennessee explaining how it plans to implement additional recommendations for the landfill including plans to close it, according to the order.

Farnum said the city is “very confident” they can meet the deadlines.

In response to a question, the mayor said the city continues working with its consultants SCS Engineers, the Department of Environmental Quality, state and federal leaders to identify funding sources to pay for that work.

The city has already spent more than $3 million on landfill work, has set aside some money in its 2022-23 operating budget, has some federal funding available and expects to receive some monies from DEQ.

Pastor Sam Weddington congratulated the council on reaching this point but urged the city to “develop a relief plan” for residents still suffering the impacts of the strong odors.

“We also would like to see a commitment that you will engage in regular communication about what is going on,” Weddington said.

In other action, the council voted 4-1 to approve a $269,250 Community Development Block Grant budget for the upcoming fiscal year – a vote that was delayed last meeting after some council members raised questions about the plan. Funds come from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Councilman Kevin Wingard voted against the proposal, saying more than $75,000 should be dedicated to home rehabilitation projects for low-income residents.

“This money is to help the low-income families and people in need. We established last time that remodeling, rehabilitation for low-income is our most demanded service,” Wingard said after the meeting. “It’s not adequate. I asked the mayor and the vice mayor to try to find more money to where we could help our community. That money could not be found and I do not agree with that.”

The mayor said a subcommittee of council members worked with staff to determine funding priorities.

“I’m comfortable with the subcommittee that delved into this to go through the details,” Farnum said. “There are a lot of needs in the community and only so many funds available. It’s a tough part to be able to allocate but I feel confident in how it was done this year.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.