Council approves resolution to seek $1 million grant to refurbish downtown building

BRISTOL, Va. – City leaders Tuesday approved a resolution to assist the Birthplace of Country Music seek a $1 million state grant to refurbish the vacant structure next to its downtown museum.

The council voted 3-1, with one member absent, to approve authorizing the filing of a grant application on behalf of the nonprofit entity to try and secure $1 million from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s 2023 industrial revitalization fund.

No city money would be involved in this process.

In May 2014, Bristol businessman Joe Gregory and his wife Cindy provided the funds for BCM to acquire the 7,800-square-foot, two-story former United Motors Service Parts building at 516 Cumberland St. The tan-painted brick structure is now sandwiched between the BCM Museum, which opened in August 2014 and The Bristol Hotel, which opened in late 2018.

“It’s a long time in the making. The Birthplace of Country Music Museum is such a vital asset to downtown,” Mayor Anthony Farnum said after the meeting. “They bring in a lot of tourism dollars to the city. It’s something we’re really proud of in Bristol so if we’re able to help them take another step forward with their project, we’re happy to help them hopefully take it across the finish line.”

A black sign on the front of the building declares it the site of “future expansion of the BCM and names it the “Joe and Cindy Gregory building.” It is commonly referred to as the annex building.

The organization has already secured $1.325 million in funding to help pay to rehabilitate the building and is getting closer to having all the necessary funds.

BCM officials previously said they hope to improve the space to expand museum activities and events, education efforts, recording, archives and office space.

The organization’s executive offices are currently at 416 State St., in Bristol Tennessee, not far from the former warehouse where the 1927 Bristol Sessions recording sessions that the organization celebrates occurred.

BCM’s matching fund sources include $300,000 from Joe Gregory, doing business as The Master’s Table; $250,000 from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission; $500,000 from the Commonwealth of Virginia Governor’s Grant; and $275,000 from Cabell Foundation, with a secured 2:1 match, according to the resolution.

Additionally BCM has a $275,000 pending grant from the Genan Foundation, $500,000 from House appropriations and planned $2.559 million in tax credits.

With its paint starting to peel, the long-vacant building is dilapidated, deteriorated, and violates minimum health and safety standards, according to the resolution. This structure is considered to be “spot blight” and is centrally located in the middle of the city’s Cumberland Avenue redevelopment area, devaluing other nearby investments including The Bristol Hotel and the Cumberland Building, according to the resolution.

BCM has already expended the funds to develop architectural plans and studies needed to renovate the building.

“They’ve been working on it for a while. They’re excited about it and we’re excited. Hopefully we can see it through to fruition soon,” the mayor said.

