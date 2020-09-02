Council approves reconstruction of East Cedar Street in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A major two-year reconstruction project for East Cedar Street is expected to start in late October.

At its Tuesday evening general meeting, which was held over Zoom, Bristol Tennessee City Council enthusiastically voted to award a bid for the reconstruction of East Cedar Street and enter an engineering services agreement for the project.

The road reconstruction project will occur along the 1.21-mile section of East Cedar Street that runs from Fifth Street to King College Road. The city awarded the $8.99 million reconstruction bid for the project to Baker’s Services Inc. of Bluff City. Mattern & Craig Inc. of Johnson City will provide engineering services for the project with costs not to exceed $389,000. However, the Tennessee Department of Transportation will pay for the lion’s share, 80%, of the cost for reconstruction and engineering services. The city will use $1.49 million from general obligation bonds the city had issued in 2015 and $381,088 from its general fund to pay for its share of project costs.

Council unanimously approved moving forward with the project, and Councilwoman Lea Powers said it was needed.

“I think it’s something we can all get really excited about; aesthetically, it’s going to greatly improve that artery for our city, and it’s a safety issue, as well,” Powers said.

Councilwoman Margaret Feierabend said this project, which started more than a decade ago, has been a long time coming.

“I think this may be the biggest city street project in quite a few years other than 394 Highway,” Feierabend said.