Council approves reconstruction of East Cedar Street in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A major two-year reconstruction project for East Cedar Street is expected to start in late October.
At its Tuesday evening general meeting, which was held over Zoom, Bristol Tennessee City Council enthusiastically voted to award a bid for the reconstruction of East Cedar Street and enter an engineering services agreement for the project.
The road reconstruction project will occur along the 1.21-mile section of East Cedar Street that runs from Fifth Street to King College Road. The city awarded the $8.99 million reconstruction bid for the project to Baker’s Services Inc. of Bluff City. Mattern & Craig Inc. of Johnson City will provide engineering services for the project with costs not to exceed $389,000. However, the Tennessee Department of Transportation will pay for the lion’s share, 80%, of the cost for reconstruction and engineering services. The city will use $1.49 million from general obligation bonds the city had issued in 2015 and $381,088 from its general fund to pay for its share of project costs.
Council unanimously approved moving forward with the project, and Councilwoman Lea Powers said it was needed.
“I think it’s something we can all get really excited about; aesthetically, it’s going to greatly improve that artery for our city, and it’s a safety issue, as well,” Powers said.
Councilwoman Margaret Feierabend said this project, which started more than a decade ago, has been a long time coming.
“I think this may be the biggest city street project in quite a few years other than 394 Highway,” Feierabend said.
Tim Beavers, director of developmental services for the city, said a preconstruction meeting will be held later this month to determine the exact date construction will begin, but he expects it will start sometime in late October. Beavers said that, once started, the project would be completed in a series of phases that would take roughly two years total. He added the city will have a dedicated website or webpage for the project with updates to keep the public updated on how construction will affect traffic routes.
The project includes widening of both lanes to 12 feet and adding 5-foot-wide sidewalks along both sides of the roadway. Additional turn lanes will be added where the street intersects with Fifth Street and Virginia Avenue. The alterations will also be made to the intersections of Georgia Avenue and Kentucky Avenue to increase the distance motorists can see incoming vehicles. Lastly, the S-curve located between Golf Street and Halverstadt Drive will be realigned to lessen the curvature of the road.
