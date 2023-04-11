BRISTOL, Va. —A newly approved increase in city real estate taxes represents the tip of the proverbial iceberg for a Bristol Virginia City Council facing a nearly $30 million budget shortfall due to its landfill.

The council voted unanimously Tuesday to raise the city’s residential real estate tax rate five cents, from $1.12 per $100 of assessed value to $1.17.

For the owner of a $150,000 house, that will mean their tax bill will rise from $1,680 per year to $1,755.

That increase is only expected to generate about $575,000 for the general fund, but city leaders expressed remorse for raising the rate and other changes expected in the coming weeks.

A handful of residents criticized plans to increase the real estate tax, some other taxes, as well as a proposal to more than double the trash collection rate.

“I hate having to raise taxes,” Vice Mayor Becky Nave said. “It’s certainly something I never anticipated having to do but, unfortunately we’re in a situation right now where we don’t have a choice. My hope is we can get through this rough patch and in several years bring them back down.”

Councilman Anthony Farnum said the change will affect “everybody.”

“If we did not have a landfill, we would be voting to lower taxes right now, I feel like,” Farnum said. “Unfortunately we have that big hole in the ground over on Shanksville Road. We have millions of dollars in ongoing maintenance at the landfill and millions of dollars of one-time maintenance to fix what is going on and millions of dollars in debt payments.”

The city has asked the state for $12 million and is seeking more than $50 million from federal leaders but they have no idea if those pleas will be answered.

“If The Falls never happened we could just borrow the money to fix the landfill but we don’t have that debt capacity because other people chose to buy a mountain, move a mountain and build a Cabela’s building,” Farnum said.

The city borrowed more than $50 million in general obligation bonds to acquire land for The Falls, incentivize the construction of former anchor store Cabela’s — which remains vacant — and issued more than $30 million in revenue bond debt to fund construction of the first phase of the commercial center, which has yet to generate any profit.

“This is a heavy, heavy thing. I don’t take this discussion lightly,” Councilman Jake Holmes said. “We shouldn’t be in this situation … I appreciate the frustration. It hurts us to pass it and make everyone have to pay for mistakes … We’re asking for help.”

Councilman Michael Pollard unsuccessfully suggested raising the real estate tax higher — to a previous level of $1.19 per $100 — and using the difference to help defray part of an expected increase in trash collection rate for lower income residents.

In the proposed budget, the trash rate would go from $33 monthly to $72 and apply those funds toward landfill remediation projects mandated in a federal court injunction and a state consent order for environmental issues.

City Manager Randy Eads said all of the proposed tax and fee increases will fall well short of what is needed and the council will likely have to borrow about $30 million to fund all the landfill work and related costs, in the weeks ahead.