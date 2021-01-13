Council approves landfill project in response to odor concerns

BRISTOL, Va. — The City Council on Tuesday approved a $140,000, three-prong project designed to rein in an acrid stench coming from the city’s solid waste landfill.
Responding to a flurry of citizen complaints over the past couple of months, the council voted 4-1 to approve a plan to improve landfill gas collection, reduce emissions and remove water from the Shakesville Road quarry landfill.
The work is expected to begin Monday and be completed in about four weeks.
“We have to do it because it impacts the health of our community,” Mayor Bill Hartley said. “We want people to move to our city. They’re not going to move to a place that not only doesn’t smell good but they think [is] a health hazard; they’re really not going to move here. And we need to take care of the people who live here.
“Will it solve the problem? I don’t know, and they [consultants] don’t know. But it’s the first step in the process and a step we have to take,” Hartley said.
While the plan is not guaranteed to eliminate all landfill odors, it was described as a “prudent first step” by consultant Bob Dick, senior project manager of SCS Engineers.
“This could very well fix the problem,” Dick told the council in response to a question. “But landfill odors can be very challenging and require multiple strategies and techniques to manage them.”
The complaints have also drawn the attention of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, which is requiring the city to submit a plan to address the issue, City Manager Randy Eads said.
“We have had numerous discussions with DEQ. DEQ is not only expecting us to do this, we are under an odor control management letter, which requires us to let them know how we plan to deal with the odors over the next 20 days and submit a plan over the next 120 days,” Eads said.
“DEQ has been involved over the past three to four weeks. The Tennessee Department of Environmental Quality has been contacted by residents, and the EPA has been contacted by residents. We can’t kick something down the road like we’ve done in the past. We’ve got to fix the problem and move forward,” Eads said.
On Tuesday the city received a pair of recent air quality studies that didn’t show any excessive levels of any substance, Eads said
The plan includes the installation of new horizontal gas collection lines and a series of larger lines along the eastern wall to capture a larger percentage of methane gas produced by the rotting trash. It also includes installing pumps and lines to remove excessive water from the landfill, Director of Public Works Wallace McCulloch told the council.
Some existing gas lines are broken, allowing the gas to escape into the atmosphere.
Ernie Hoch, manager of solid waste and environmental services for Draper Aden Associates, an engineering firm, said excessive water contributes to the odor.
“It is a complex problem,” Hoch said. “Over the past three years, rainfall has been 30% higher than normal. When you mix all that moisture in with trash, it decomposes in a different way, [and] you get excessive gases and excessive odors. Water is a contributing factor.”
Councilman Kevin Mumpower, who cast the dissenting vote, urged the council to seek more answers from another expert before agreeing to spend the funds.
Two years ago, Mumpower voiced concerns about the findings of a landfill study that was also completed by SCS Engineers.
Vice Mayor Anthony Farnum and Councilman Neal Osborne, however, said time was of the essence, given the public’s concerns and the involvement of state regulators. Councilman Kevin Wingard supported spending the money but urged the city to explore other ways to remove or keep water out of the landfill.
“From what I have heard tonight, the rainfall amount has got to be a major contributor to this problem,” Wingard said. “I’m not opposed to this $140,000 to try and curb this odor that is escaping into our community. We have to do something about it, but we also need to get more educated on the root of the problem.”
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC