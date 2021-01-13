Council approves landfill project in response to odor concerns

The complaints have also drawn the attention of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, which is requiring the city to submit a plan to address the issue, City Manager Randy Eads said.

“We have had numerous discussions with DEQ. DEQ is not only expecting us to do this, we are under an odor control management letter, which requires us to let them know how we plan to deal with the odors over the next 20 days and submit a plan over the next 120 days,” Eads said.

“DEQ has been involved over the past three to four weeks. The Tennessee Department of Environmental Quality has been contacted by residents, and the EPA has been contacted by residents. We can’t kick something down the road like we’ve done in the past. We’ve got to fix the problem and move forward,” Eads said.

On Tuesday the city received a pair of recent air quality studies that didn’t show any excessive levels of any substance, Eads said

The plan includes the installation of new horizontal gas collection lines and a series of larger lines along the eastern wall to capture a larger percentage of methane gas produced by the rotting trash. It also includes installing pumps and lines to remove excessive water from the landfill, Director of Public Works Wallace McCulloch told the council.