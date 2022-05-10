Council approves first reading of budget after some key additions

BRISTOL, Va. – Bristol Virginia’s City Council approved some 11th-hour changes to its fiscal 2022-23 budget Tuesday, to preserve a series of alternative sentencing programs.

The changes totaled nearly $400,000 and were finalized after 90 minutes of wrangling over the proposed $59.8 million general funding spending plan. The council voted 4-1 to approve the plan on first reading, which sets up final reading at the council’s Tuesday, May 24 meeting.

The council agreed to shift more than $240,000 from a $500,000 inmate transportation fund to preserve the judicial alternative sentencing program for at least one more year. The umbrella program assists inmates return to society and includes drug court and a monitoring program to help qualified inmates get back into the workforce.

The programs were recommended for elimination because of relatively low participation and because the city is shifting all its inmates to the Southwest Regional Jail Authority. The funding will also preserve positions to help administer the programs.

Councilman Kevin Wingard made an impassioned plea to restore that funding, since the council had heard from judges and the commonwealth’s attorney, all supporting the programs.

“This fixes some things but it doesn’t fix others,” Mayor Anthony Farnum said. “I’ll just say it. There is only so much money to go around, and I would love to fully fund everything.”

Commonwealth’s Attorney Jerry Wolfe, who appealed to the council at its last meeting to preserve the alternative sentencing programs, thanked the council.

“I really appreciate your support,” Wolfe said. “Once these programs are gone, they’re gone. It’s very difficult, as you’ve discussed. Once that money goes out, it’s hard to put that back in…These programs do help a lot of people and I hope the handout I gave you last time showed, these programs do pay for themselves.”

The council also approved a compromise and will fund two additional positions for the city sheriff’s office, which is losing the majority of its positions once the city closes its jail. Those funds are also to come from the transportation fund and are to be replaced on or about July 1, City Manager Randy Eads explained before the vote.

Presently the sheriff has more than 40 deputies whose salaries are funded through the state Compensation Board. That board has agreed to fund eight positions for the upcoming fiscal year, once the jail closes. The city was scheduled to fund seven more – with one additional position funded by Highlands Community Services.

The sheriff’s office is still responsible for security of three city courtrooms, staffing the checkpoint at the city courthouse entrance plus serving an array of legal process documents.

Sheriff Tyrone Foster had requested five additional positions. Councilman Wingard – in making an appeal for the spots – asked the council to fund four.

Ultimately the council agreed to fund two additional positions – at an approximate cost of $100,000 to $120,000 – for salaries and benefits.

Tuesday’s changes also include increasing funding by $19,500 each for the Birthplace of Country Music and Believe in Bristol to bring both agencies to $50,000 each for the upcoming fiscal year.

“We’re doing some good things. We’re bringing BCM and Believe in Bristol back to levels where they were years ago, we’re moving money around to preserve the JASP program, we’re funding some additional sheriff’s officers positions, which I think are needed,” Farnum said. “I think we’re moving in the right direction.”

Wingard unsuccessfully urged the council to table the first reading of the budget, hold a workshop and delve deeper into budget issues. He also renewed his call for Eads to serve as either city manager or city attorney, but not both.

Vice Mayor Neal Osborne and Councilman Bill Hartley said it was a worthwhile idea but questioned where an estimated $160,000 to $180,000 per year would come from.

Eads told the council he included funds for a city attorney back in the city’s proposed 2017-18 budget, but council opted to strip those funds out and he has remained in the dual role since.

The council can still make some changes to the budget before final reading, Eads said, but they cannot alter the top-line numbers that have already been publicly advertised and are now approved on first reading.

In other matters the council unanimously approved rezoning a 2.18-acre tract off Gate City Highway near the future casino site to B-3 general business.

