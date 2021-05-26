Council approves approves fiscal 2021-22 operating budget for Bristol, Virginia

Some of the city’s primary tax revenue streams — restaurant meals and hotel lodging — took a nosedive during the current fiscal year due to the pandemic and restrictions on travel and business operations.

“Just as last year, we’ll have to continue to look at it, to monitor and see where our revenues are. Hopefully, they’re holding and will exceed what we’ve budgeted, but things could take a turn very quickly,” Hartley said. “We need to keep looking at revenues and expenses.”

Meals taxes are forecast to rebound by about $1 million over the upcoming year and approach prepandemic levels of 2019-20. Meals taxes are forecast to generate $5.2 million — up from $4.2 million in the present fiscal year — but short of the $5.3 million realized in fiscal 2019-20.

Lodging taxes are also expected to improve to $1.2 million after plummeting over the past year after generating $1.34 million in fiscal 2019-20.

Local sales and use taxes were relatively steady through the pandemic and forecast to grow to $3.85 million in the upcoming year, compared to $3.33 million this year and $3.75 million in fiscal 2019-20.