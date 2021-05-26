Council approves approves fiscal 2021-22 operating budget for Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol, Virginia leaders gave final approval to their fiscal 2021-22 spending plan Tuesday, a month ahead of last year’s COVID-19-impacted process.
The City Council voted 3-1, with one member absent, to approve a general fund operating budget of $54.88 million; a solid waste budget of $6.4 million; school division operating fund budget of $37.5 million; school food service budget of $2.37 million; and a combined $2.82 million for an array of separate funds — including capital projects, transit and asset forfeiture — not part of daily operations.
The ordinance also fixed the city’s real estate tax rate $1.12 per $100 of assessed value, which is lower than the previous $1.17 but not as low as Councilmen Kevin Wingard and Kevin Mumpower sought following a citywide property reappraisal that generated an average 9% increase in values.
Wingard made no comments prior to or following the split vote, and Mumpower was absent. The previous vote was 3-2.
Real estate taxes are expected to generate $13.89 million for fiscal 2021-22, compared to $13.55 million during the current fiscal year.
“It’s not a perfect budget by any stretch of the imagination, but given where we’re at financially and still trying to work through the effects of the pandemic on the city’s finances — and not knowing how quickly we’ll recover — I think it’s a very good budget,” Mayor Bill Hartley said after the meeting.
Some of the city’s primary tax revenue streams — restaurant meals and hotel lodging — took a nosedive during the current fiscal year due to the pandemic and restrictions on travel and business operations.
“Just as last year, we’ll have to continue to look at it, to monitor and see where our revenues are. Hopefully, they’re holding and will exceed what we’ve budgeted, but things could take a turn very quickly,” Hartley said. “We need to keep looking at revenues and expenses.”
Meals taxes are forecast to rebound by about $1 million over the upcoming year and approach prepandemic levels of 2019-20. Meals taxes are forecast to generate $5.2 million — up from $4.2 million in the present fiscal year — but short of the $5.3 million realized in fiscal 2019-20.
Lodging taxes are also expected to improve to $1.2 million after plummeting over the past year after generating $1.34 million in fiscal 2019-20.
Local sales and use taxes were relatively steady through the pandemic and forecast to grow to $3.85 million in the upcoming year, compared to $3.33 million this year and $3.75 million in fiscal 2019-20.
Hartley noted that the city anticipates receiving additional federal dollars under the American Rescue Plan Act — $10.02 million — but federal guidelines will regulate how and where those dollars are spent.
“I think the city staff did a really good job preparing a budget that continues essential functions and doesn’t overestimate our revenues,” Hartley said. “I think it’s a good budget. There are things I would like to have seen in there, and I’ve heard from other council members, there are things we all would have liked but — for right now — this is a good budget and will help us into next year, and we’ll see how things develop.”
In other action, the council unanimously approved paying $330,000 to two regional jails to house excess prisoners the city can’t accommodate in its overcrowded facility. The bills covered the final three months of the fiscal year.
In other matters, City Manager Randy Eads said they plan to reopen City Hall to public access June 1 but will continue to encourage the public and city staff to wear masks inside the building to help reduce possible spread of COVID-19.
