Council approved $500K more for landfill fixes

BRISTOL, Va. – The Bristol Virginia City Council appropriated almost $500,000 Friday to fund the next round of work to address issues within the city’s landfill.

Meeting at an 8 a.m. called session, the council unanimously voted to transfer $494,750 from the general fund to the solid waste fund for future landfill expenditures. That brings the city’s total spend on trying to solve ongoing landfill odor and emission issues to $3.3 million.

“This is to pay for some design work, some work at the chimneys at the landfill and we continue to work on the gas wells and the gas lines,” Mayor Anthony Farnum said after the meeting. “We’re optimistic that we’re making progress and hopefully citizens will experience some relief that we need.”

Farnum said solving the landfill problems is “top priority” for the council and city staff.

The appropriation includes $250,000 for professional services by the city’s two landfill consulting firms Draper Aden Associates and SCS Services, $100,000 for remediation work at “chimneys” where landfill gas is escaping, $85,000 to design the potential expansion of additional gas wells and the gas collection system, $34,000 for gas well remediation and $25,750 for line maintenance.

The $250,000 will cover ongoing services performed by both firms through the end of the fiscal 2021-22 budget year, according to Ernie Hoch, solid waste manager for Draper Aden, who spoke to the council via zoom.

The $34,000 is to repair issues with some of the newly installed gas wells.

“Some of these new wells we put in developed a lot of silt in them so this company will take the silt out of these wells so we can get more gas and water extraction out of them,” Hoch said. “We may not need $34,000. It depends on how many wells they actually do and how many feet they do. The $34,000 would be the maximum.”

The line maintenance expense is for cleaning out pipes that go under the landfill. That is also a maximum cost figure, Hoch said.

“We were able to clean out about 500 feet with city equipment. This equipment can do between 1,000 and 1,500 feet that we would try to further open up those lines to allow more liquid to drain at the bottom,” Hoch said. “We’ll use a high pressure hose and then send a camera down to see if the lines are clogged or broken or if there is any problem with them.”

A $100,000 line item is to begin capturing gases escaping from the chimneys – described as fissures in the ground where gases emerge from underground.

“This $100,000 represents an estimate for doing up to five of the chimneys. The cost is going to vary. This will require a blower and a flare but it’s not to exceed $100,000,” Hoch told the council. We have multiple chimneys we’re looking at – the western side is the most critical. But it is a design-build on the first one and $20,000 is what we expect this one could cost. Future ones may cost less.”

Hoch said they expect to have the first one operational by Jan. 21 or early the following week.

The chimneys represent the largest amounts of gas volume that is “not being captured,” Hoch said.

Much of Friday’s conversation was on the potential for drilling additional gas wells. Twenty-one new wells were drilled and connected last year and those are still being adjusted for flow.

“We’ve started looking at this, but we haven’t begun developing actual plans for it,” Hoch said. “It may be likely additional wells are needed. If we put in additional wells the collection system will need to be expanded on the west side of the landfill…That is for design work that would start very soon.”

If the city decides to proceed with additional wells, it would issue a request for proposals so businesses could bid on the work under terms of the Virginia Procurement Act.

“We have to develop an RFP to drill the wells and build the collection system. At that point the city would put that out for the well drilling and collection all at one time. How soon could that happen? I’d say that could happen within 50 days that the RFP would be out and construction could follow right along,” Hoch said. “Part of this design will be determining where wells would be most appropriate, if there needs to be additional ones. There also could be a determination for something different like temporary textile or membrane covering on part of the landfill. That could be in the next 30 days.”

