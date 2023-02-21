BRISTOL, Va. — New updates on the cost of landfill work and the timeline when odors and health concerns should be resolved emerged Tuesday from an open house at City Hall.

About 30 people peppered landfill experts Craig Benson and Bob Gardner with questions throughout the 90-minute session. It was Benson who proclaimed that work now underway and planned for this year should resolve the public's odor concerns within a year.

That resolution is expected to cost the city an additional, un-budgeted $31 million to complete all of those projects suggested by the expert panel that Benson and Gardner served on, according to City Manager Randy Eads.

In response to a question, Benson said it will likely take a year for the smells to vanish but a decade for all of the site's issues to subside.

"Once we get the sidewall system finished and install the cap, that part of it will be done," Benson told the crowd. "The likelihood that you will have odor complaints at that point is pretty small."

Benson said another landfill he worked on — once the gas wells were completed and cap added, the number of complaints was virtually none for a decade.

The additional years, he said, are for the thermal reactions within the waste mass to fully subside so that a final cap can be used to seal the landfill.

The city reported last week that phase one of the sidewall odor mitigation system is fully operational and being tested. Gardner said the project is the first of its kind but initial real-time data is positive.

Last week phase one upper and lower horizontal collector landfill gas wellheads were installed and tied into the existing landfill gas system. Valves were installed to allow the horizontal collectors now connected into the existing landfill gas collection system to be tuned and adjusted for gas recovery optimization.

The sidewall system is expected to be completed this summer. Concurrently, additional wells are to be drilled into the waste mass — but closer to the outer boundary — to help further relieve gas.

In response to questions, Gardner said engineers are currently designing the final closure plans for the landfill and reiterated multiple times that the city landfill would never be reopened.

Work continues on phase two along the southern and eastern walls of the quarry. About 1,100 feet of the lower collector for phase two is currently installed at the southern end of the quarry landfill.

In response to another question, Gardner said bids have come in to begin work on the project to remove benzene from the landfill's wastewater.

Asked about a HOPE for Bristol request for the city to provide air purifiers, air filters or providing hotel vouchers for residents — many who live in Bristol Tennessee — Eads said it was a matter of money.

"These things cost money; they cost real money," Eads said. "As of today we are at a $31 million deficit for this upcoming budget year for this landfill. Here we are being frank. The city doesn't have $31 million to do what we need to do by the end of December.

"So we're going to be borrowing money, we're going to be raising taxes, we're going to be raising collection fees and all of these things are going to impact every single person on the Virginia side of the line.

"Now, that being said, the vast majority of people here tonight are Tennesseans. You all are being impacted but you're not paying for it," Eads said. "I'm not saying that as a dis toward you all but the reality is we've only got so much money, we're under a court order and we're going to be under a DEQ consent order to get certain things done in a specified period of time."

The "vast majority" of that $31 million must be spent to complete projects this year and another estimated minimum $11 million of landfill work is looming next year, Eads said.

In addition to being required, Mayor Neal Osborne said such public sessions are valuable.

"I think its very productive to get this information out to people who are affected by the landfill, to hear their concerns, hear their thoughts and show the work in progress," Osborne said. "We've got everything hooked up with the pilot portion of the sidewall system, we're working on the rest of it. Everything I've seen it looks like its moving along good and I'm excited to get the rest of it finished."