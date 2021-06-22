Coroner: Pandemic, overdoses contribute to record-high deaths in Sullivan County

The Sullivan County Commission agreed to move nearly $100,000 in additional funds to the county coroner and medical examiner’s budgets to cover a record number of deaths in the county in 2020 and early 2021 — which the coroner says reflects not just COVID-19 cases, but also an aging population and a swelling drug addiction epidemic.
At its monthly meeting Thursday, the commission approved a resolution to move a total of $90,000 from its general reserve to cover a “shortfall in the County Coroner and Medical Examiner’s budgets,” according to the text of the measure.
“When the budget starts at the beginning of the [fiscal] year ... you try to do a projection [of the number of deaths the county will see],” said Commissioner Mark Vance, who represents Bristol and sponsored the resolution. “It’s basically just to balance out the budget ... to make sure the accounts are clear.”
Vance explained that coroners investigate any deaths in a locale that happen outside of hospitals or hospice care and transport each body to a hospital. He said that a medical examiner, as the name implies, then does a medical exam of the corpse and the details surrounding the death and decides whether it can be sent to a funeral home or needs to be further investigated and autopsied.
Sullivan County Coroner and Kingsport Commissioner Hunter Locke — who didn’t vote on the resolution because of the conflict of interest — said that there were 1,748 deaths in the county during 2020, and his department investigated about 42%, or 734, of those deaths. That’s up from a total of 1,474 deaths in 2019, 1,387 in 2018 and 1,144 in 2017, he said.
“That’s the biggest number we’ve seen,” Locke said of the 2020 total. “It’s pretty bad. … We’ve had a very, very, very busy year.”
Locke said the pandemic did contribute to the spike. According to the Tennessee Department of Health, as of Monday, 304 people have died of COVID-19 complications in Sullivan County over the course of the pandemic. Locke said he and the three other coroners in his department have had to investigate around 200 of those cases.
But even without the pandemic in the picture, Locke said, the county is still seeing a high — and rising — number of annual deaths. A big portion of them reflect the county’s aging population, he said. And in the past few years, the county’s drug addiction crisis has also become a significant driver.
“One of the reasons [the number is going] up is that we have a lot of opioid overdoses — not just opioids, but overdoses in general, street drugs and prescription drugs,” Locke said.
He added that he and his staff were able to handle the swell in cases in 2020.
But asked how 2021 is looking so far, he said the death count has accelerated further: As of March, he said, the county had seen 512 deaths, and as of May, the number had climbed to 827.
“I would say we’re going to [hit] right around 2,200 to 2,300 hundred [deaths in the county] this year,” Locke said. “It’s just not ... going to slow down. I mean, our death rate in this county is higher than our birth rate.”
