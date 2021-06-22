Coroner: Pandemic, overdoses contribute to record-high deaths in Sullivan County

“That’s the biggest number we’ve seen,” Locke said of the 2020 total. “It’s pretty bad. … We’ve had a very, very, very busy year.”

Locke said the pandemic did contribute to the spike. According to the Tennessee Department of Health, as of Monday, 304 people have died of COVID-19 complications in Sullivan County over the course of the pandemic. Locke said he and the three other coroners in his department have had to investigate around 200 of those cases.

But even without the pandemic in the picture, Locke said, the county is still seeing a high — and rising — number of annual deaths. A big portion of them reflect the county’s aging population, he said. And in the past few years, the county’s drug addiction crisis has also become a significant driver.

“One of the reasons [the number is going] up is that we have a lot of opioid overdoses — not just opioids, but overdoses in general, street drugs and prescription drugs,” Locke said.

He added that he and his staff were able to handle the swell in cases in 2020.

But asked how 2021 is looking so far, he said the death count has accelerated further: As of March, he said, the county had seen 512 deaths, and as of May, the number had climbed to 827.

“I would say we’re going to [hit] right around 2,200 to 2,300 hundred [deaths in the county] this year,” Locke said. “It’s just not ... going to slow down. I mean, our death rate in this county is higher than our birth rate.”

