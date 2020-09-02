Coomes Center to open in October

ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon’s Coomes Recreation Center is slated to reopen Oct. 7.

“We’re just trying to do a soft opening,” Town Manager Jimmy Morani said. “It’s not everything that is opening.”

On Tuesday, Morani announced the long-awaited reopening of the center, which closed March 14 in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Yet, according to Morani, the center was also closed due to the town’s lower-than-usual revenues from meals and lodging taxes because of a sluggish tourism economy.

This shutdown forced the town to lay off most employees at the center. Of those, a longtime custodian has since been recalled to the town’s Parks and Recreation department, Morani said.

And now, he added, a new employee roster has been formulated with different positions, including an office manager.

“The roles of the customer services associates at the front counter will have new duties,” Morani said. “It’s basically the reorganization of the staff. We added an office manager position.”

The indoor swimming pool and locker rooms will not reopen during the first phase, he said.

“We have a plan to open the facility with a phased-in approach that makes it safe for the staff and the patrons,” Morani said. “And we’ll have a gradual opening of the facility. The general public will have access to a number of general services and amenities that they’ll be able to take advantage of.”

Phase one includes reopening the cardio suite, spin bike area, weight rooms, indoor walking track and gymnasium during reduced hours Monday through Saturday.