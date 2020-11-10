Contura reports net loss

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Contura Energy reported a $68.6 million net loss Monday from its coal operations as part of its third quarter financial results.
That equates to a loss of $3.75 per diluted share for the period but represents a significant gain from its second quarter filing, when the company lost $238 million, which included a noncash asset impairment charge of $161.7 million, or a loss of $13.02 per share. The local coal supplier also reported reducing its long-term debt by $31 million.
Total adjusted EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] was $20 million for the third quarter, compared to $17 million in the second quarter.
“Our third quarter results continued to highlight the discipline and safe, strategic performance of our operations team as we achieved the lowest full-quarter CAPP-Met [Central Appalachian metallurgical coal] cost per ton performance since the formation of our company,” Chairman and CEO David Stetson said in a written statement. “As we introduce 2021 guidance, we expect our costs to remain very competitive at our recent levels while we tackle the continued softness in the met coal market and the many uncertainties facing the global economies.”
Contura reported sales of 5.5 million tons of coal during the third quarter, including 3.3 million tons of coal used to produce steel. That is up from 5.1 million total tons and 3.2 million tons of metallurgical coal in the second quarter.
“While our 2020 domestic business continues to benefit from annual fixed price contracts, the lower third quarter realizations were primarily driven by our export business where prices were soft during most of the quarter,” according to the statement.
As of Sept. 30, Contura had $161.4 million in unrestricted cash and $180 million in restricted cash, deposits and investments. Total long-term debt is $597.5 million.
For 2021, the company anticipates coal shipments between 20.4 million tons and 22.2 million tons, including about 14 million tons of metallurgical coal.
The company’s stock closed Monday at $8.06 per share on the New York Stock Exchange.
