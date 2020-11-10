Contura reports net loss

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Contura Energy reported a $68.6 million net loss Monday from its coal operations as part of its third quarter financial results.

That equates to a loss of $3.75 per diluted share for the period but represents a significant gain from its second quarter filing, when the company lost $238 million, which included a noncash asset impairment charge of $161.7 million, or a loss of $13.02 per share. The local coal supplier also reported reducing its long-term debt by $31 million.

Total adjusted EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] was $20 million for the third quarter, compared to $17 million in the second quarter.

“Our third quarter results continued to highlight the discipline and safe, strategic performance of our operations team as we achieved the lowest full-quarter CAPP-Met [Central Appalachian metallurgical coal] cost per ton performance since the formation of our company,” Chairman and CEO David Stetson said in a written statement. “As we introduce 2021 guidance, we expect our costs to remain very competitive at our recent levels while we tackle the continued softness in the met coal market and the many uncertainties facing the global economies.”