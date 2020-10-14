Contura issues statement after being criticized by shareholder

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Contura Energy on Tuesday defended itself in a public response to a scathing letter from shareholder MG Capital Management.

In its statement, Contura said it welcomes “constructive criticism” and is attempting to take some of the steps outlined in the letter, which was issued publicly Oct. 6. Contura is a publicly traded coal producer formed out of the bankruptcy of Alpha Natural Resources. MG owns about 5.6% of Contura stock.

“Although we would have preferred that MG Capital engage with Contura privately, we have reviewed and considered the MG Capital letter. MG Capital, the [Contura] board, and the executive management team are closely aligned in their goals and strategic direction for the company; however, we believe that a number of the underlying assertions in the letter are inaccurate,” according to the Contura statement.

In the letter, MG Capital calls it “abundantly clear” that Contura cannot “begin to fully reverse its years-long tailspin until it accelerates its intended exit from the thermal coal business and refreshes half of the company’s six-member Board of Directors.”