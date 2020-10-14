Contura issues statement after being criticized by shareholder

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Contura Energy on Tuesday defended itself in a public response to a scathing letter from shareholder MG Capital Management.
In its statement, Contura said it welcomes “constructive criticism” and is attempting to take some of the steps outlined in the letter, which was issued publicly Oct. 6. Contura is a publicly traded coal producer formed out of the bankruptcy of Alpha Natural Resources. MG owns about 5.6% of Contura stock.
“Although we would have preferred that MG Capital engage with Contura privately, we have reviewed and considered the MG Capital letter. MG Capital, the [Contura] board, and the executive management team are closely aligned in their goals and strategic direction for the company; however, we believe that a number of the underlying assertions in the letter are inaccurate,” according to the Contura statement.
In the letter, MG Capital calls it “abundantly clear” that Contura cannot “begin to fully reverse its years-long tailspin until it accelerates its intended exit from the thermal coal business and refreshes half of the company’s six-member Board of Directors.”
MG Capital complimented the company's executive team, led by President David Stetson, but was highly critical of three board members who it claims are “ill-equipped and poorly-aligned” to lead the company.
In its response, Contura said it is “actively” working to exit the thermal coal portion of its business and sell off those mines.
“Contura’s executive management team believes that each of the company’s directors, including the ‘legacy directors,’ have provided value to the company and its stockholders and that executive management has the complete support of the board,’” according to the Contura statement.
Contura also defended the board members and their compensation, which was also an issue cited by MG Capital.
“As a major stockholder with significant knowledge of Contura’s business and market, MG Capital hopes a company representative will quickly engage with us and seek our input on a prompt director refreshment program,” states the Oct. 6 letter, which also included an offer by MG to nominate prospective candidates.
