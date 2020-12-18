Contura appoints Andy Eidson as president and chief financial officer

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Contura Energy announced promotions within its executive leadership team Thursday, including the appointment of Andy Eidson as president and chief financial officer.
The appointments are part of the company’s long-term succession planning process, according to a news release from Contura, a Bristol, Tennessee-based supplier of metallurgical products for the steel-making industry.
The company’s board of directors voted unanimously to promote Eidson, effective Dec. 14. He will continue his duties as CFO along with new responsibilities as president, the release states.
Additionally, the board voted unanimously to promote Roger Nicholson to executive vice president, chief administrative officer, general counsel and secretary, and Dan Horn to executive vice president of sales, both also effective Dec. 14. In addition to his promotion, Horn will become a Section 16 officer of the company.
Contura’s chairman and CEO David Stetson praised the board’s decisions.
“As we look at our long-range planning to solidify the sustainability and future success of the company, I am pleased to announce these promotions among our executive team,” Stetson said in the release. “Both Roger and Dan deserve additional recognition for the excellent jobs they have done within their current roles, and promoting Andy to serve as president is both an accurate reflection of the value he currently brings to the organization and a vote of confidence in his ability to continue enhancing his leadership capabilities. Along with chief operating officer Jason Whitehead, these individuals make up an outstanding executive management team. I look forward to continuing to work alongside them as we execute the company’s strategy well into the future.”
Eidson has served as executive vice president and chief financial officer for Contura since its July 2016 inception, and he previously held the same role at Alpha Natural Resources.
