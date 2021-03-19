Controlled burn planned this weekend at White Top

DAMASCUS, Va. — The U.S. Forest Service plans to conduct a controlled burn soon in the White Top area of Southwest Virginia.
The 140-acre burn will be 10 miles east of Damascus and two miles north of U.S. Highway 58, according to the USFS. The prescribed fire area is adjacent to and southwest of Forest Road 89. The Forest Service plans to begin ignitions this weekend, weather permitting. Firefighters will monitor the area for several days after the burn, the USFS said in a news release.
A portion of the Appalachian Trail will be closed temporarily during the controlled burn.
