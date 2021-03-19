 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Controlled burn planned this weekend at White Top
0 comments

Controlled burn planned this weekend at White Top

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square

DAMASCUS, Va. — The U.S. Forest Service plans to conduct a controlled burn soon in the White Top area of Southwest Virginia.

The 140-acre burn will be 10 miles east of Damascus and two miles north of U.S. Highway 58, according to the USFS. The prescribed fire area is adjacent to and southwest of Forest Road 89. The Forest Service plans to begin ignitions this weekend, weather permitting. Firefighters will monitor the area for several days after the burn, the USFS said in a news release.

A portion of the Appalachian Trail will be closed temporarily during the controlled burn.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki: Biden doesn't regret calling Putin a killer

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki: Biden doesn't regret calling Putin a killer

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki: Biden doesn't regret calling Putin a killer

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts