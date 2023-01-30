Consent decree specifies deadlines for landfill work

BRISTOL, Va. — A new consent decree between the city and state regarding work at the city landfill specifies a series of deadlines related to remediation projects occurring there.

On Friday, the Virginia attorney general’s office announced it agreed to terms with the city following a Jan. 13 lawsuit filed on behalf of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, Virginia Waste Management Board and the Virginia Air Pollution Control Board against the city of Bristol, Virginia.

Under the decree, the city agreed to complete a series of items designed to address odor and emissions, and long-term management issues at the quarry landfill. Those include construction of a sidewall odor mitigation system that will run the entirety of the landfill, upgrades of the wells and pumps within the landfill, implementation of additional cover over the waste, mapping and measurement of the landfill and the ultimate installation of a cover.

Much like the injunction in the federal case filed by Bristol Tennessee, the decree includes a schedule of when those items are to be completed.

If Bristol fails to complete any of the relief items in the decree, DEQ “shall notify Bristol in writing with a demand that Bristol pay an additional amount of the remaining suspended civil penalty balance” which shall be determined by the department.

The city and DEQ worked on the consent agreement between August and October before it was turned over to the attorney general’s office. Many of the deadlines outlined in the consent agreement were for work that was completed during 2022.

The city had until Monday to design and submit a plan for an EVOH, or ethylene vinyl alcohol copolymer, cover system deployment over the entire quarry landfill. It must also have started the procurement process for that system.

Additionally, the city has until:

• Jan. 31 to repair and replace two inoperable pumps at the landfill pump station and repair or replace the pump station alarm system.

• Jan. 31 to develop and submit a plan for closing and installing final cover to the old city landfill and include a comprehensive gas collection and control system.

• Feb. 10 to construct and initiate a pilot sidewall odor mitigation system along 220 feet of sidewall in the quarry landfill. The city is to collect data from the system for three months and make adjustments as needed.

• Feb. 15 to provide temperature monitoring data to DEQ from its new temperature monitoring system that was installed in late December.

• Feb. 27 to develop and implement an “active community outreach program” which “shall communicate strategies, provide status updates and progress reports and receive citizen feedback.” Monthly compliance reports shall be made available for public review on the city's website.

• Feb. 28 to complete clean out of the stormwater diversion channel/trench and apply sanitation measures. Documentation must be submitted to DEQ by March 15.

• April 30 to develop and submit an “effective and sustainable” stormwater management plan. It must “address storm water discharged offsite, including monitoring protocols, monitoring parameters, discharge limits, and sampling frequencies.”

• April 30 to complete all work to address leachate seeping and ponding for the old city landfill.

• June 14 to construct the sidewall odor mitigation system around the entire landfill. That work is underway.

The city must install the EVOH cover system within 60 days of completing all other remedial actions, not to exceed 12 months from the Jan. 27 date of the decree, Jan. 27, 2024.

The city must also “perform monthly monitoring of storm water being discharged offsite from the quarry landfill. Monitoring shall begin when offsite discharge commences. Monitoring frequency shall be monthly during the first year. If monitoring results warrant, as determined by DEQ, monitoring frequency may be reduced to quarterly during the second year and to semi-annually thereafter,” according to the decree.